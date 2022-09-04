How to Watch Sun vs Sky | WNBA 2022 Live Stream

Connecticut Sun vs Chicago Sky LIVE Broadcast ON TV Channel 04 September 2022

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, Game 3: Stream Basketball Live, TV Channel

The Connecticut Sun stole home-court advantage from the defending champion Chicago Sky heading into game three today.

This series has proven to be about the first punch followed by the counterpunch. The Connecticut Sun (1-1) took the first game by throwing the first punch, taking home-court advantage from the defending champions, who counterpunched in game two to even up the series. The Chicago Sky now hit the road for two games where they have to win one or their season and hopes for a repeat title will end in the northeast. The pressure is on Candace Parker and the reigning champions to win one game on the road, but also on Connecticut to land the next counterpunch today.

How to Watch Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, Game 3 today:

Game Date: Sept. 4, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Chicago woke up and took care of business in game two behind a terrific team effort and in an 85-77 win, a result that was much more lopsided than the final score indicated.

Through two games in this series, Parker has put on a display and a showcase as to why she is the best all-around player in the history of the WNBA.

Despite losing game one, she put up her best individual performance ever. Overall, she’s averaging 20.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 7.0 steals plus blocks per game on 52-46-55 percent shooting splits.

For Connecticut, the counterpunch might be as simple as getting more from its true guards on the roster. Through two games, Courtney Williams, DiJonai Carrington and Odyssey Sims are combining for 32 points and eight assists with a total of one made three-pointer.

As a team, Connecticut has a total of eight made threes and will need more from its offense to take down the defending champions.