Illinois State Vs Wisconsin 2022 live stream Reddit

Who’s Playing

Illinois State @ No. 18 Wisconsin

Last Season Records: Wisconsin 9-4; Illinois State 4-7

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers will play against a Division II opponent, the Illinois State Redbirds, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. After a 9-4 record last season and a win in the Las Vegas Bowl, Wisconsin is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Camp Randall Stadium — Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium — Madison, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.