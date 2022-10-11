Impact investing in technology to address skills and employment challenges
November 15 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Ufi Ventures, the Resolution Foundation and guests explore the future of investment in impact, with a focus on skills technology.
The session will explore:
- What is the opportunity for early-stage investing in new solutions to tackle ‘future of work’ skills and employment challenges?
- What is the market outlook for impact businesses compared to others in the changing market conditions?
- What do impact investors in skills technology look for?
- What does success look like for venture investing in this space?
- What’s the benefit to a founder of finding an impact investor? What advantages do impact driven companies have?
- How effective are the emerging models being used in impact investing.
This event will take place at the Resolution Foundation offices in central London (map).
Attendees can choose to attend in-person or to join online. Register here.
Coffee will be served from 9:30am with the session beginning at 10am.
Our panellists
Helen Gironi
Director, Ufi Ventures
Helen is Director of Ufi Ventures, the UK’s specialist investor in adult vocational technology giving people and businesses the skills needed for work, now and in the future. Leveraging Ufi VocTech Trust’s experience in the development of vocational technology, Helen is responsible for investing Ufi’s capital in early-stage companies looking for mission-aligned pre-seed and seed investment.
Louise Marston
Director of Ventures, Resolution Foundation
Louise joined the Resolution Foundation in 2020 as Director of Ventures, after working in technology and innovation policy and research for 10 years. Louise works on Resolution Ventures, the social investment activities of the foundation, with a focus on worker tech and financial health and resilience.
Paul Moynihan
Co-founder, TaskHer
Paul is an experienced, entrepreneurial leader with 11+ years’ experience in developing innovative products and services, growing successful businesses, and establishing award-winning teams. He is currently Co-founder of TaskHer, an award-winning, impact-focused tradeswomen booking platform.
Sunil Suri
Co-founder, greenworkx
Sunil is Co-founder of greenworkx, a startup tackling the net zero workforce problem by accelerating the growth of skills and jobs we need to make the transition to a low carbon economy. He also serves as a Trustee at Social Tech Trust and advisor at Lighthouse Pedagogy Trust.
Maria Wagner
Partner, Beringea
Maria is a Partner at Beringea, responsible for sourcing investments, executing deals and monitoring portfolio companies. She currently sits on the boards of Learnerbly, Dealroom, Social Value Portal, My 1st Years, YardLink, AccessPay, and Arctic Shores. Maria previously served on the boards of MyOptique, Big Data Partnership, Monica Vinader, and Honeycomb.tv.
