Implementing Prevent & the Responsibilities of the Statutory Duty in the FE Skills Sector
September 13 @ 9:30 am - 12:30 pm
A workshop to support FE Skills providers by providing a detailed understanding & practical advice to effectively implement the Prevent Statutory Duty & meet the requirements of Ofsted’s Education Inspection Framework.
This online webinar to equip providers with a more detailed understanding of the requirements of the Prevent Statutory, a requirements of the Counter Terrorism & Security Act 2015, & how to effectively embed it within their organisations.
The workshop provides useful practical insight into:
How on the way to undertake effective risk assessment & create a Prevent action plan
Who are useful partners & what information is available to inform risk assessments
What are the staff training requirements & where can useful resources be found
How should Safeguarding policies be updated to include the Prevent Duty & advice regarding referral pathways
How we support people we are concerned about & how to access the Channel scheme
Signposting to resources & support nationally
An overview of the current threat picture from terrorism & extremism
Delegate Fees:
AELP Member rate: £159.00 + VAT
Non-Member rate: £359.00 + VAT
