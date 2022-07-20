Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Sep 13

Implementing Prevent & the Responsibilities of the Statutory Duty in the FE Skills Sector

September 13 @ 9:30 am - 12:30 pm

A workshop to support FE Skills providers by providing a detailed understanding & practical advice to effectively implement the Prevent Statutory Duty & meet the requirements of Ofsted’s Education Inspection Framework.

This online webinar to equip providers with a more detailed understanding of the requirements of the Prevent Statutory, a requirements of the Counter Terrorism & Security Act 2015, & how to effectively embed it within their organisations.

The workshop provides useful practical insight into:

How on the way to undertake effective risk assessment & create a Prevent action plan
Who are useful partners & what information is available to inform risk assessments
What are the staff training requirements & where can useful resources be found
How should Safeguarding policies be updated to include the Prevent Duty & advice regarding referral pathways
How we support people we are concerned about & how to access the Channel scheme
Signposting to resources & support nationally
An overview of the current threat picture from terrorism & extremism

Delegate Fees:

AELP Member rate: £159.00 + VAT
Non-Member rate: £359.00 + VAT

Details

Date:
September 13
Time:
9:30 am - 12:30 pm
Event Categories:
Event Tags:
Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

