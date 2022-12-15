Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Mar 7

Implementing Quality Reviews – Part 1 for NHS Providers

March 7, 2023 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Overview
Part 1 of this webinar will discuss how to implement quality reviews so that senior leaders have a clear understanding about the quality of education within their organisations.

Objectives

This webinar will support leaders to:

  • Have a clear understanding of what intent, implementation and impact entails;
  • Feel supported in how they can start to undertake reviews within their organisation;
  • Gain some confidence in their decision making and judgements.

Who should attend

NHS Employer Providers in AELP membership.

 

This webinar is exclusive and complimentary for AELP members in NHS Trusts.

 

Click here to register.

 

Speaker

Tracey Zimmerman, Consultant, Zimms Consultancy

Details

Date:
March 7, 2023
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/quality1

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

