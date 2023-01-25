Implementing Quality Reviews – Part 2 for NHS Providers
March 16 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Overview
Part 2 of this webinar will explain how to implement quality reviews so that senior leaders have a clear understanding about the quality of education within their organisations.
Objectives
This webinar will support leaders to:
- Undertake meaningful quality reviews
- Identify strengths and areas for improvement around the quality of education
- Support staff in improving their skills around teaching NHS Employer Providers in AELP membership.
Who should attend this webinar
NHS Employer Providers in AELP membership.
This webinar is sponsored by Health Education England and is complimentary for AELP members in NHS Trusts to attend.
Speaker
Tracey Zimmerman, Consultant, Zimms Consultancy
