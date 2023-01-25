Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Mar 16

Implementing Quality Reviews – Part 2 for NHS Providers

March 16 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Free

Overview

Part 2 of this webinar will explain how to implement quality reviews so that senior leaders have a clear understanding about the quality of education within their organisations.

Objectives

This webinar will support leaders to:

  • Undertake meaningful quality reviews
  • Identify strengths and areas for improvement around the quality of education
  • Support staff in improving their skills around teaching NHS Employer Providers in AELP membership.

Who should attend this webinar

NHS Employer Providers in AELP membership.

This webinar is sponsored by Health Education England and is complimentary for AELP members in NHS Trusts to attend.

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Tracey Zimmerman, Consultant, Zimms Consultancy

Details

Date:
March 16
Time:
2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Cost:
Free
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/quality2

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

