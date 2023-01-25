Part 2 of this webinar will explain how to implement quality reviews so that senior leaders have a clear understanding about the quality of education within their organisations.

Objectives

This webinar will support leaders to:

Undertake meaningful quality reviews

Identify strengths and areas for improvement around the quality of education

Support staff in improving their skills around teaching NHS Employer Providers in AELP membership.

Who should attend this webinar

This webinar is sponsored by Health Education England and is complimentary for AELP members in NHS Trusts to attend.