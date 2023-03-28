Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Improving Your Leadership and Governance Towards a Safer Organisation

May 24 @ 9:30 am 12:30 pm

This interactive online workshop will support delegates to improve their leadership and governance towards a safer organisation. They will gain an understanding of the commitment to clear leadership and better governance of health and safety. This will reduce risk, promote compliance, and underpin successful organisations. The workshop, split into two half day sessions, will cover multiple aspects including:
  • Integrated management systems – does health and safety have an equal seat at the table?
  • Health and safety leadership – giving direction and ensuring that it is one our organisation can and will follow.
  • Governance – establishing an understanding of compatibility with leadership, and not conflict. Goals and objectives – clarity as a leader but engagement and buy-in from the organisation and the people within.
  • The mechanics of a health and safety management system – what are Health and Safety Executives (HSEs) and Institute of Directors (IODs) approach to improving our understanding and commitment.
  • Legal and regulatory overview – what are the basic commitments for an organisation to cover policy development, assessment and management of risk, communication and competence, essential and whole organisational arrangements.
  • Relationships, partnerships, and responsibilities – how can effective governance assure the wider working relationships of clarity and responsibility along with consistency in safety performance.
  • Processes for auditing and reviewing – how is leadership and effective governance measured and reported on. How does effective leadership and governance gain commitment to standards of organisational performance.
  • Tangible health and safety– setting targets, monitoring progress, benchmarking, and making health and safety visible at all levels

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers
0117 947 2097
events@aelp.org.uk
