Improving Your Organisation’s Approach to Health and Safety

Overview

Securing the safety, health and well-being of learners as part of legal and contractual duties of care.

The aim of the workshop is to ensure that delegates fully understand the implications of not securing the health, safety and well-being of learners in their care as part of any learning and training agreement. The objective will be to explore a holistic approach, assuring ourselves, employers, and of course learners, that all obligations are met, and how.

The expected outcome would be that employers and providers are clear about the legal, regulatory and contractual obligations that cover learner safety wherever learning takes place and irrespective of whether the learner is employed or non-employed status. The session will examine all necessary support arrangements including policies, arrangements and procedures.

The agenda will include the opportunity to evaluate your own practices against ‘worked examples’, a chance to benchmark your compliance by reviewing HSE and ESFA guidance, involving yourself in discussion and polls and to participate in sector specific case study exercises

Target Audience

Anyone who has a part to play in the health, safety and welfare of learners. This may be those with a direct role for health and safety provision, or those such as curriculum leaders and/or work experience/apprenticeship managers who target liaison with employers and learners both on and off-site.

Fees:

AELP MEMBER RATE

£159.00 + VAT

SUBSEQUENT MEMBER RATE

£139.00 + VAT

AELP NON-MEMBER RATE

£359.00 + VAT

Who is AELP?

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) is a national membership body, proudly representing around 800 organisations. AELP members support thousands of businesses and millions of learners in England by delivering a wide range of training, vocational learning, and employability programmes. We support learners of all ages, in every community, and at every level of post-16 study.

Why choose us?

We make sure your voice is heard by lobbying on your behalf to ensure that we get positive results for you.

Whether you are an independent training provider, an employer provider, university, local authority, FE college or a school, we can help you strengthen your business by lobbying for reforms that will drive growth and quality.

We guarantee you up to date information about the changes to the skills and employability agenda and will provide you with opportunities to network and collaborate with our other members.

We offer three types of Memberships, built around the needs of your particular organisations. Find out more about membership types and how to join here

