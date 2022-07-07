In Conversation with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE)
July 28 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Overview
A chance for AELP members to hear directly from IfATE on the latest developments with regards to implementation – including successes to date, lessons learnt and iterations, along with some examples of how the proposed new model has brought about benefits. The session will also touch on some current funding related issues before concluding with Q&As.
Objectives
This webinar will discuss:
- How it’s working – successes so far and lessons learnt
- Examples/case studies
- What’s next? (July – December)
- Current funding related issues
- Keeping the funding model up to date.
Who should attend this webinar
Those whose work is intertwined with employer-led Trailblazer groups, developing apprenticeships.
- Senior Managers / Head of Apprenticeships
- Performance Managers / Directors
- Apprenticeship Managers / Operations Managers
This webinar is complimentary and exclusive to AELP members.
Click here to view more details or register.
Speakers
Martin Keeves, Implementation lead – new funding model, IfATE
Sarah Garner, Design & Implementation – new funding model, IfATE
