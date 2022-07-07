Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Emsi becomes Lightcast

« All Events

Jul 28

In Conversation with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE)

July 28 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Free

Overview

A chance for AELP members to hear directly from IfATE on the latest developments with regards to implementation – including successes to date, lessons learnt and iterations, along with some examples of how the proposed new model has brought about benefits. The session will also touch on some current funding related issues before concluding with Q&As.

 

Objectives

This webinar will discuss:

  • How it’s working – successes so far and lessons learnt
  • Examples/case studies
  • What’s next? (July – December)
  • Current funding related issues
  • Keeping the funding model up to date.

 

Who should attend this webinar

Those whose work is intertwined with employer-led Trailblazer groups, developing apprenticeships.

  • Senior Managers / Head of Apprenticeships
  • Performance Managers / Directors
  • Apprenticeship Managers / Operations Managers

This webinar is complimentary and exclusive to AELP members.

 

Click here to view more details or register.

 

Speakers

Martin Keeves, Implementation lead – new funding model, IfATE
Sarah Garner, Design & Implementation – new funding model, IfATE

Details

Date:
July 28
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
https://my.aelp.org.uk/default.html

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
webinar@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

