In Conversation with the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IfATE)

Overview

A chance for AELP members to hear directly from IfATE on the latest developments with regards to implementation – including successes to date, lessons learnt and iterations, along with some examples of how the proposed new model has brought about benefits. The session will also touch on some current funding related issues before concluding with Q&As.

Objectives

This webinar will discuss:

How it’s working – successes so far and lessons learnt

Examples/case studies

What’s next? (July – December)

Current funding related issues

Keeping the funding model up to date.

Who should attend this webinar

Those whose work is intertwined with employer-led Trailblazer groups, developing apprenticeships.

Senior Managers / Head of Apprenticeships

Performance Managers / Directors

Apprenticeship Managers / Operations Managers

This webinar is complimentary and exclusive to AELP members.

Click here to view more details or register.

Speakers

Martin Keeves, Implementation lead – new funding model, IfATE

Sarah Garner, Design & Implementation – new funding model, IfATE