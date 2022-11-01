In-depth webinar: Compliant Subcontracting in Apprenticeships 2022/23

« All Events

If you are an apprenticeship provider working with subcontractors, it’s imperative you have a robust compliance management process in place.

Working through the core foundations of subcontracting compliance, this session (and tools) will look at the fundamentals of the subcontracting standard, the contractual obligations of providers, the opportunities and pitfalls, and support you to improve your subcontractor management.

During this in-depth 2-hour session, we’ll take a very practical look at:

The subcontracting funding rules (inc. for higher risk organisations)

The conditions of funding

The subcontracting standard

Effective practice and approaches

Pitfalls and risks – how to mitigate these

You’ll come away with clear strategies you can use to establish and manage compliant subcontracting arrangements. Delegates will also receive a Subcontractor Management Planning Tool and detailed compliance checklist.

The in-depth session will take place on Monday 12 December 10am-12pm. Can’t make the date / time? Register anyway and we’ll send you the full recording and materials.

You can book onto the session for £125 (+vat). If you have several staff who would benefit, let us know and we’ll send you details of the most cost-effective way of accessing the session.

Who is this in-depth webinar for?

This session is designed for leaders and managers involved in apprenticeship subcontracting who want to be fully aware of the core rules and pitfalls involved in subcontracted provision.

Facilitators and speakers

The session will be facilitated by David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert who has supported hundreds of providers in their apprenticeship journey including some of the UK’s largest, highest quality, specialist and new providers. David’s in-depth understanding of curriculum design and quality, as well as funding, gives him a unique insight into the practical implications of funding rule changes.

Why an SDN webinar?

SDN has directly supported 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from 1,000 organisations, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

