In-depth webinar: How to practically implement the new 2022-23 Apprenticeship Funding Rules

The DFE have released the draft Apprenticeship Funding Rules for 2022-23, with the finalised rules (Version 1) due to go live in July.

It’s easy to note down a list of funding rule changes – it’s more complex to evaluate their impact and how you might practically implement them in a way that is effective and efficient.

That’s where we’ve done a lot of thinking for you. Using the stages of the learner journey, this 3-hr session will walk through the updates, what it means operationally for different teams along the way, where new risks might arise and practical ways you can mitigate these.

Led by SDN’s compliance specialist David Lockhart-Hawkins, the session will cover:

The key changes and risks

Data capture and the ILR

Policy

Process

Where the changes impact the apprentice journey and what this means for different teams involved in the set-up and delivery of the apprenticeship:

Pre-entry

Entry

On-programme

Gateway and end-point assessment

Progression

Practical advice on how to adapt your systems, processes and practices

Delegates will also receive a “Changes Action Plan” that identifies all the key changes and practical recommendations on implementing them in your organisation.

The in-depth session will take place on Friday 9 September 10am-1pm. Can’t make the date / time? Register anyway and we’ll send you the full recording and materials.

You can book onto the extended session for £195 (+vat). If you have several staff who would benefit, let us know and we’ll send you details of the most cost-effective way of accessing the session.

Who is this in-depth webinar for?

Compliance and operational staff, quality managers, and leaders overseeing the impact on the apprenticeship delivery journey.

Feedback received from delegates on David’s recent webinar sessions:

“Thank you for all your hard work, it really was excellent.”

“I will be recommending colleagues to sign up to training alerts. Really looking forward to attending other sessions.”

“This was excellent and more than I had expected. You feel that an awful lot of work has gone into producing this, packed with helpful content, guidance and experience. Thank you so much!”

Facilitators and speakers

The session will be facilitated by David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert who has supported hundreds of providers in their apprenticeship journey including some of the UK’s largest, highest quality, specialist and new providers. David’s in-depth understanding of curriculum design and quality, as well as funding, gives him a unique insight into the practical implications of funding rule changes.

Why an SDN webinar?

SDN has directly supported 5,000 apprenticeship staff, from 1,000 organisations, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

