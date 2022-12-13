In depth webinar series: Apprenticeship Compliance for Leaders

“An apprenticeship deliverer is only going to be compliant if they understand the real risks within their organisation”

This in-depth webinar series digs deeply into the realities of apprenticeship compliance.

It has been designed for managers and leaders who want strategies for apprenticeship compliance, that brings to life their knowledge and understanding of the core rules and funding methodologies.

Beyond the basic rules you’ll look at the foundations of compliance across your organisation, and how curriculum, evidence system design and monitoring of implementation are integral to getting compliance right while also strengthening quality.

“It’s easy to find funding rules updates and document upon document of rules and clarifications, we’ve identified that there’s a lack of professional development in understanding where risk commonly occurs and that’s not in intentional wrongdoing by an organisation but in accidental error or rogue individuals taking shortcuts in what can be an intense delivery environment.”

At the end of the series, you will:

• Be able to critically evaluate compliance in your own area of operation

• Have developed your understanding of best practice for reducing risk

• Increased your knowledge of common errors and how to avoid them.

This series, led by David Lockhart-Hawkins, will take you through:

• Key compliance principles – How it all should work

• Risk in areas of operation

• Managing the risk of rogue elements within your organisation

• Safeguarding funding through the apprentice journey – the data needed

• The three R’s, Right programme, Right learner, and Right employer

• Compliance strategies

• Common strategic errors

The webinar series will take place on Monday 6 – 2.30-4pm, Wednesday 15 – 10-11.30am & Friday 24 November 2023 – 2.30-4pm.

You can book onto the webinar series for £225 (+VAT). This includes the live webinars (with Q&A), the webinar recordings, and supporting tools / resources.

If you have several staff who would benefit, contact us below and we can let you know the most cost-effective way of you accessing the support.

Unable to make date / times? Register anyway and we’ll send you the recording and materials.

Who is this webinar series for?

We’ve built this series so that providers can send middle and senior managers from all departments and areas on an intensive high-level compliance journey so that they can bring new ideas and best practice examples back into their organisations.

Facilitators and speakers

David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert will facilitate this series.

David has experience of working with hundreds of high performing apprenticeship organisations over the last twenty years, including some of the UK’s largest, highest quality, specialist and new providers.

Why an SDN webinar series?

SDN has directly supported 50 EPAOs, as well as 5,000 apprenticeship staff trainers and managers, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep prices down, payment for the webinar must be made online via credit card (book below). If you are a public sector body (e.g. Local Authority) who is unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email the SDN events team: [email protected]