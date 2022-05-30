In-depth webinar series: ILR and Data Management for Apprenticeships (2022-23)

Getting your ILR and data management right is incredibly important for any apprenticeship provider. Understanding the data requirements, errors and risks will help you avoid underclaiming or overclaiming funding.

That’s why, led by David Lockhart-Hawkins, we’re hosting a brand-new in-depth webinar series in September, to coincide with the new funding rules and new funding year.

If you are involved in compliance data management and ILR administration, this series is for you!

As well as understanding the fundamentals of data management for apprenticeships in 2022-23, you’ll come away with a clear understanding of how to review your data, mitigate risks and implement best practices.

Here’s what we’ll cover in each 2-hour session.

Session 1 – ILR Fundamentals (Tuesday 6 September, 10am-12pm)

What are the ILR recording expectations, the core fields and data needed across the phases of the apprenticeship journey?

What are the common errors and how can you design processes to mitigate these?

What does this mean for the phases of the apprentice journey? I.e. Pre-entry, entry/sign up, delivery and progression, including your pricing and dealing with changes in circumstance?

Session 2 – Managing your data and introduction to PDSAT (Thursday 8 September, 10am-12pm)

What are the core data reports you can use to manage your compliance risks, including those produced by PDSAT software?

What are the sources of data and the key monthly processes needed to meet ESFA requirements?

Session 3 – Using the Provider Data Self-Assessment Toolkit (PDSAT) (Tuesday 13 September, 10am-12pm)

In this session, we’ll walk you through the core challenges of each report and the actions you should take. We’ll also look at how you can use annotations and other information you’ll want to draw on to be effective.

You can book onto the webinar series for £225 (+VAT). This includes the live webinars (with Q&A), the webinar recordings, and supporting tools / resources.

If you have several staff who would benefit, contact us below and we can let you know the most cost-effective way of you accessing the support.

Unable to make date / times? Register anyway and we’ll send you the recording and materials.

Who is this for?

All those involved in compliance data management and ILR administration.

Facilitators and speakers

David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert will facilitate this series.

David has experience of working with hundreds of high performing apprenticeship organisations over the last twenty years, including some of the UK’s largest, highest quality, specialist and new providers.

Why an SDN webinar?

SDN has directly supported 50 EPAOs, as well as 5,000 apprenticeship staff trainers and managers, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

Payment

To keep costs down, payment for the webinar series must be made online via credit card (book below). If you are a Local Authority, and unable to book via card, please email us on: [email protected]

Terms and Conditions

The Terms and Conditions (including our refund policy) for SDN events and webinars can be found here. When you make a booking, you agree to these Terms and Conditions (including those who request a booking via email and invoice)

Any questions, please email the SDN events team: [email protected]