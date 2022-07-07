In-depth webinar series: The fundamentals of Apprenticeship Compliance and what this means for your role

Everyone involved in apprenticeship delivery should understand the fundamentals of apprenticeship compliance.

Whether you’re involved in training, curriculum design, quality assurance, employer engagement or administration – understanding what ESFA compliance means for your role is crucial in helping the organisation to draw down the right funding and mitigate risks.

Designed around the latest version of the funding rules and updated in-year, this three-part series is designed to introduce all apprenticeship staff to the core apprenticeship rules and where their role fits in the compliance journey.

Part 1 will look at the typical apprentice journey, the core rules that matter and common solutions seen, including the importance of the little details and core parts of the evidence pack.

Part 2 will look at common errors and build an understanding of risk awareness as part of a transparent compliance culture.

Part 3 will open the floor to core questions and discussions of best practice.

This brand-new series, led by David Lockhart-Hawkins, will help you to:

Understand the core compliance rules for Apprenticeships

Understand how they fit into the typical apprentice journey

Know how funding works and what this means for your role

Keep an eye out for common errors

How to mitigate funding risks

Participants will also receive a useful workbook that highlights the key areas of the learning journey.

This series takes place on Wednesday 28 September (10.30-12pm), Friday 30 September (10.30-12pm) and Monday 3 October (10.30-11.15am).

If there are any dates/times where you aren’t available, register anyway and we’ll send you the recording and slides.

Booking Information

To enable your organisation to make the most of the training we have set the following price structure:

Single ticket: £195 + VAT (early rate)

Group ticket: £395 + VAT (early rate)

Do you have a team who would all benefit from attending? This ticket allows for 10 registrations, we want all your team to benefit.

Please get in touch if you would like to discuss a price for a larger group.

Who is this webinar series for?

Perfect for new starts across all departments as well as those requiring a refresher, this is designed for all staff involved in administrating or delivering apprenticeships so they can develop a healthy understanding of compliance and how it relates to their job role.

Facilitators and speakers

David Lockhart-Hawkins, SDN’s compliance expert will facilitate this series.

David has experience of working with hundreds of high performing apprenticeship organisations over the last twenty years, including some of the UK’s largest, highest quality, specialist and new providers.

Why an SDN webinar?

SDN has directly supported 50 EPAOs, as well as 5,000 apprenticeship staff trainers and managers, to prepare to deliver apprenticeship standards and end-point assessment. We’ve also worked closely with over 80 of the trailblazer employer groups, giving us a unique insight into what is required.

