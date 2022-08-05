Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA Headline banner ad Aug 2022

« All Events

Sep 28

Individualised Learner Record (ILR) and Data Management Best Practice – Apprenticeships

September 28 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

This webinar walks through the core fields of the ILR and the key requirements during the apprentice journey. The session will look at core errors and how to avoid them as well as best practice for managing your data including the ESFA reports available to support you with this. The webinar will finish with a quick look at what to look for ahead of the hard close. This will all be delivered from a provider’s point of view with key terms put into plain language.

 

Objectives

At the end of this webinar participants will:

  • Explore the sources of ILR information including provider support;
  • Know the core ILR fields and requirements during the apprenticeship;
  • Understand core errors and how to avoid them;
  • Understand the best practice for data management including using PDSAT and FRM reports;
  • Look at hard close and how to ensure your data is clean.

 

Who should attend this webinar

ITP and employer providers

 

Click here to view more details or to register.

 

Speaker

Simon Liversedge, Head of Admin & Compliance, Babington

Details

Date:
September 28
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/ilr-22

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this