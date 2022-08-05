Individualised Learner Record (ILR) and Data Management Best Practice – Apprenticeships

Overview

This webinar walks through the core fields of the ILR and the key requirements during the apprentice journey. The session will look at core errors and how to avoid them as well as best practice for managing your data including the ESFA reports available to support you with this. The webinar will finish with a quick look at what to look for ahead of the hard close. This will all be delivered from a provider’s point of view with key terms put into plain language.

Objectives

At the end of this webinar participants will:

Explore the sources of ILR information including provider support;

Know the core ILR fields and requirements during the apprenticeship;

Understand core errors and how to avoid them;

Understand the best practice for data management including using PDSAT and FRM reports;

Look at hard close and how to ensure your data is clean.

Who should attend this webinar

ITP and employer providers

Speaker

Simon Liversedge, Head of Admin & Compliance, Babington