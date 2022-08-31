Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
1st for EPA headline banner ad

« All Events

Nov 8

Inspection Analysis Webinar

November 8 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am

Join the FIN team as they analyse the findings and outcomes of recent inspections, and address the patterns, themes and trends that you need to be aware of, utilising data from our internal inspections database. This webinar will discuss how members can make use FIN to benefit their organisation, provide any relevant updates and hold time for Q&A. This session is an opportunity for our community of members to share best practice and ask open questions.

Facilitator

A member of the FIN Team will lead this session, all former inspectors with a wealth of experience supporting FE/HE providers pre/during/post inspection and with ongoing quality improvement support.

Details

Date:
November 8
Time:
10:30 am - 11:30 am
Event Category:
Website:
https://fin-online.org.uk/events/?event=138

Venue

Online

Organiser

Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
Email:
info@fin-online.org.uk
View Organiser Website

Related Events

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this