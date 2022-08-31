Inspection Analysis Webinar

Join the FIN team as they analyse the findings and outcomes of recent inspections, and address the patterns, themes and trends that you need to be aware of, utilising data from our internal inspections database. This webinar will discuss how members can make use FIN to benefit their organisation, provide any relevant updates and hold time for Q&A. This session is an opportunity for our community of members to share best practice and ask open questions.

Facilitator

A member of the FIN Team will lead this session, all former inspectors with a wealth of experience supporting FE/HE providers pre/during/post inspection and with ongoing quality improvement support.