Inspection Analysis Webinar

Join founder of FIN Kerry Boffey as she analyses the findings and outcomes of recent inspections, and addresses the patterns, themes and trends that you need to be aware of. She will discuss how members can use FIN to benefit their organisation, provide any relevant updates and hold time for Q&A. This session is an opportunity for our community of members to share best practice and ask open questions.

Please email [email protected] for any support with booking.

Facilitator – Kerry Boffey