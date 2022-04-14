Cart

From education to employment

May 6

Inspection Analysis Webinar

May 6 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Join founder of FIN Kerry Boffey as she analyses the findings and outcomes of recent inspections, and addresses the patterns, themes and trends that you need to be aware of. She will discuss how members can use FIN to benefit their organisation, provide any relevant updates and hold time for Q&A. This session is an opportunity for our community of members to share best practice and ask open questions.

Please email [email protected] for any support with booking.

 

Facilitator – Kerry Boffey

Kerry is the CEO of ALIN and FIN. She has held senior leadership positions in Independent Training Providers and has carried out interim leadership roles for Colleges and Specialist Colleges. As a former Ofsted inspector, with 18 years’ experience, Kerry has worked across the UK, and on international projects, managing teams and providers through very challenging inspections due to their complexity. Kerry works very closely with providers delivering higher apprenticeships and advises on governance.

Details

Date:
May 6
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
https://fin-online.org.uk/events/?event=116

Venue

Online

Organiser

Fellowship of Inspection Nominees
Email:
info@fin-online.org.uk
