Inspection Preparation Bootcamp

11th and 12th of July 2022.

Discounted rates for FIN members price includes the full training programme, overnight accommodation and dinner:

Member Price: £600+VAT

Non-Member Price: £950+VAT

Is your organisation in peak condition and inspection ready?

This programme is a unique, fast paced and challenging two-day residential programme that will provide real insight into the new inspection framework, challenge perceptions and test resilience. This stimulating, inspiring and thought-provoking course has proved highly effective to fully prepare nominees for their role.

Suitable for:

Nominees, Senior and Middle Managers and curriculum champions who want to be at the top of their game and inspection ready for the new EIF.

This programme provides support for anyone new to inspection and sufficient stretch for experienced nominees to further extend their knowledge and skills with differentiated activities, complex scenarios and resources. It also provides a structure and critical training for the mini nominee role who support and assist inspectors in the deep dive as part of the new inspection methodology.

Feedback from previous bootcamps:

‘I have been in the apprenticeship sector for too long and attended numerous Ofsted

related training events over the years and this stands out as the best. The combination of

the training being delivered by a team of experts in the subject along with the activities

we undertook to support learning and understanding was brilliant. I would highly

recommend this training to any Ofsted Nominee irrespective of previous training and

experience.’ – S.Dickinson, Virgin Active

‘I thoroughly enjoyed every minute. The pace of the sessions, opportunities to ask

questions and participate, the engaging way it was delivered, expert knowledge, array of

activities, peer to peer support and networking – absolutely fantastic all round! It was

without doubt one of the best training events I have ever attended.’ – A.Fowkes, Pareto

Law

“Thank you for an Outstanding two days – I honestly came in a little apprehensive however it was a thoroughly beneficial experience….even if my brain did feel it was about to explode when we’d finished! I had always viewed Ofsted as an annoying necessity, however gradually as I have started to develop and reinforce my knowledge and understanding, progressing from teaching through to management, I have began to see how everything links together and during the course I had an epiphany! My perception of Ofsted was purely and simply down to lack of education and understanding – no more no less! I was fearful because I didn’t truly understand it.” – Ian Cooper, Head of Employability, SCL Education

‘Fast paced, impactful, and collegiate. Some really useful takeaways. Thank you for a very

worthwhile & well planned event.’ – C. Orwin, De Montfort University

Held at FIN/ALIN head office in the Shropshire countryside, with plenty of parking. Price includes two days training onsite, meals and overnight accommodation at nearby Hadley Park Hotel (https://www.hadleypark.co.uk/)

Agenda

The 4-stage programme

Pre course:

There is a pre-course activity that is evaluated prior to the event.

This pre-course work is used during the training.

Day one:

-Theory and background

-Understanding the inspection

-Methodology and deep dives really getting to know the Education InspectionFramework (EIF) better

-Impact on your provision and preparing for a new focusincluding 2021 Sexual Harassment.

-Challenging scenarios for consideration

-Curriculum and programme design

-The role of the mini nominee

-Instruction on what to challenge at inspection and how

– Safeguarding – what to look for and impact

Day two:

-Taking on a different role, scrutinising and evaluating evidence presented

– Work collaboratively in teams to triangulate evidence

– Carryout a range of inspection activities including deep dives such as:

• interviews to establish facts and triangulate

documentary evidence

• teaching staff interviews

• leader and manager interviews

• employer/partner interviews

• lesson visits and work scrutiny

• data analysis

-Practice the role as a mini-nominee

-Formulate judgments under scrutiny and time pressure

– Report findings in a professional and measured

manner

-Feedback judgements and face professional

challenges

Post course:

This four-stage programme with two days on-site provides all the information and tools to be able to perform the challenging tasks required on the trickiest inspections. A follow up working group with delegates to discuss how actions have been implemented within your own provision.