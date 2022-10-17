Inspection preparation / nominee bootcamp

« All Events

**A £150 NON-REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT WILL BE RETAINED FROM THE TOTAL PAID UPON CANCELLATION – Bookings close 3rd November 2022**

Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (FIN), the Adult Learning Improvement Network (ALIN) and Yorkshire Learning Providers (YLP) are offering a bespoke and exciting CPD opportunity. This programme is a unique, fast paced and challenging two-day residential programme that will provide real insight into the inspection framework, challenge perceptions and test resilience. This stimulating, inspiring and thought provoking course has proved highly effective to fully prepare nominees for their role. Are you ready to be measured against the measured against the Education Inspection Framework – are your team prepared for this challenging programme?

This two day training course is suitable for:

Nominees, Senior and Middle Managers and curriculum champions who want to be at the top of their game and inspection ready for the EIF. This programme provides support for anyone new to inspection and sufficient stretch for experienced nominees to further extend their knowledge and skills with differentiated activities, complex scenarios and resources. It also provides a structure and critical training for the mini nominee role who support and assist inspectors in the deep- dive as part of the new inspection methodology.

Discounted rate for FIN & YLP members, price includes the two days training, overnight accommodation on the 16th and meals (Lunch, Dinner, Breakfast, Lunch).

Held in WEST YORKSHIRE Midland Hotel Bradford.

Agenda

The 4 Stage Programme:

There is a pre-course activity that is evaluated prior to the event.

This pre-course work is used during the training.

DAY ONE:

-Theory and background

-Understanding the inspection methodology and deep dives

-Really getting to know the Education Inspection Framework (EIF) better

-Impact on your provision and preparing for a new focus including 2021 Sexual Harassment.

-Challenging scenarios for consideration

-Curriculum and programme design

-The role of the mini nominee

-Instruction on what to challenge at inspection and how

-Safeguarding – what to look for and impact

DAY TWO:

-Taking on a different role, scrutinising and evaluating evidence presented

-Work collaboratively in teams to triangulate evidence

-Carryout a range of inspection activities including deep dives such as:

• interviews to establish facts and triangulate documentary evidence

• teaching staff interviews

• leader and manager interviews

• employer/partner interviews

• lesson visits and work scrutiny

• data analysis

– Practice the role as a mini-nominee

– Formulate judgments under scrutiny and time pressure

– Report findings in a professional and measured manner

– Feedback judgements and face professional challenges

Post Course:

Produce an action plan utilising lessons learnt from the course, delegates are additionally invited to join a follow up working group discussing the impact of the work undertaken since this course and share further ideas amongst the group.

“I HAVE BEEN IN THE APPRENTICESHIP SECTOR FOR TOO LONG AND ATTENDED

NUMEROUS OFSTED RELATED TRAINING EVENTS OVER THE YEARS AND THIS STANDS

OUT AS THE BEST. THE COMBINATION OF THE TRAINING BEING DELIVERED BY A TEAM

OF EXPERTS IN THE SUBJECT ALONG WITH THE ACTIVITIES WE UNDERTOOK TO

SUPPORT LEARNING AND UNDERSTANDING WAS BRILLIANT. I WOULD HIGHLY

RECOMMEND THIS TRAINING TO ANY OFSTED NOMINEE IRRESPECTIVE OF

PREVIOUS TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE.”

– S.DICKINSON, VIRGIN ACTIVE

‘I THOROUGHLY ENJOYED EVERY MINUTE. THE PACE OF THE SESSIONS, OPPORTUNITIES

TO ASK QUESTIONS AND PARTICIPATE, THE ENGAGING WAY IT WAS DELIVERED, EXPERT

KNOWLEDGE, ARRAY OF ACTIVITIES, PEER TO PEER SUPPORT AND NETWORKING –

ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC ALL ROUND! IT WAS WITHOUT DOUBT ONE OF THE BEST

TRAINING EVENTS I HAVE EVER ATTENDED.’

– A.FOWKES, PARETO LAW

