From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

Dec 14

Integrated Health and Safety Management

December 14 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am

£69.00

Overview

Policies and operating arrangements need to be more than just a compliance factor with your legal, regulatory, and contractual obligations. Integrating them to reflect clear objectives for you as a business along with those that discharge your duty, and your partners is critical to an effective business management system.

The recent changes (Sept’22) in HSE guidance for our sector, particularly the direction given to agencies and 3rd parties has never made it more necessary to demonstrate an integrated approach.

This webinar will show you how to approach this and how to measure its benefit.

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Help you evaluate where you currently are with the key components of your policy and whether they effectively work together and ‘integrate’ the key organisational objectives;
  • Look at some of the key messages from HSE’s guidance for our sector (Sept.’22) and reflect on their importance for our health and safety management system and the policy and supporting arrangements;
  • Show you how by way of some examples to integrate key messages and objectives giving the right people clarity and direction;
  • Look at monitoring, reviewing and auditing requirements to deliver holistic and benchmarked systems.

Who should attend this webinar

Anyone involved with health and safety provision, whether generally across the business, being in a designated health and safety role or those tasked with supporting learners and employers.

 

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Tudor Williams CFIOSH Director, DTD Training

 

Details

Date:
December 14
Time:
10:00 am - 11:00 am
Cost:
£69.00
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/hands

Venue

Online

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
View Organiser Website

