From education to employment

« All Events

Mar 23

JoyFE💛 Big Conversation

March 23 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Come celebrate our 3rd birthday by joining in our Big Conversation.

We know that joyful practice changes culture and buys us time to figure out systems change. We have proof of concept, as Ofsted gets the feels for where we’re going and what we do. But we need to make that connection stronger.

Joyful practice leads to increased trust, kindness and wellbeing leads to better outcomes for students and staff.

Everyone is invited to this joyful event of sensemaking and figuring things out.

 

Details

Date:
March 23
Time:
4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Website:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-joyfe-big-conversation-about-trust-kindness-and-wellbeing-tickets-561938050837

Venue

Online

