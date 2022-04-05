Key Priorities during 2022 for the NHS Trust-Provider Partnerships Apprenticeship Provision Part 2

Overview

This webinar is designed to help NHS Trust and Provider Partnerships to understand the key priorities for their apprenticeship provision during 2022, in order to meet the EIF requirements.

This webinar includes continuing to explore a number of the key priorities to meet regulatory and sector good practice expectations and government regulatory requirements.

We will focus on stages of the apprentice learning journey and expectations for good practice in the planning and delivery of the quality of education, embedding behaviours and attitudes and personal skills development.

During the webinar, we will explore good practice in planning and evidencing of the on and off-the-job training, the planning, balance and types of activities that can be included.

We will explore curriculum planning at strategic and operational levels focusing on the 3 I’s of the Quality of Education: Intent, Implementation and Impact.

Looking through an auditing lens we will go through effective quality framework and process models, so that each apprentice can reach their learning aims, career aspirations and personal goals and make good timely progress in new knowledge and skills acquisition.

We will continue to take a look through the quality and external legislatory auditing lens, in order to develop a deeper understanding and knowledge of how to effectively use and embed the EIF to support good practice and therefore potentially meet inspection grade 2 good requirements.

The above approach helps to ensure that the right depth and level of direction, planning and practice, key documentation, policy and processes are in place to meet good practice and government legal requirements at a senior level.

Objectives

This webinar will continue to:

Explore key priorities to consider high quality of provision and education for your apprentices;

Look at strategies and documents needed to shape your provision and meet external government legislatory auditing and sector expectations for good practice;

Look at best methods of effectively using and embedding the February 2022 EIF into your quality arrangements;

Explore tried and tested policy required and supporting processes that structure and underpin each stage of a learner’s learning and skills development journey; including on and off-the-job training;

Through a quality lens, look at what works well, both strategically and operationally for apprenticeship provision and what is needed for good practice in order to meet government regulatory requirements for our sector and apprenticeships.

Who should attend this webinar

NHS Trust leaders and managers responsible for apprentices and apprenticeship provision

Employer Levy provider leaders and managers responsible for quality arrangements involved in NHS Trust apprenticeship provision

Universities and Independent Training Providers involved in the NHS Trust partnership apprenticeship provision

Governance/Director board members

This webinar is sponsored by Health Education England and is complimentary for NHS trusts in membership.

Speaker

Maureen Deary, Further Education and Skills inspector. Independent Schools Lead Inspector for the PFE Tier 4 international sector. Strategic Adviser and board member in Governance, Leadership, Management and Quality