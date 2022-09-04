Welcome to the biggest boxing card of the weekend, Maniacs! It’s time for Heavyweight punching action as California native, Andy Ruiz Jr., takes on Cuban ex-pat, Luis Ortiz, tonight (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) from inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The action will kick off with prelims on FS1 at 7 pm ET and then FOX at 8 pm ET, then continue on PPV at 9 pm ET.

Live updates including round by round for the main event will come in this stream, starting from 7 pm ET:

There’s also a sneaky great co-main event, as Isaac Cruz faces off with Eduardo Ramirez in a WBC Lightweight title eliminator. Tune in tonight (and early into Monday for most time zones) at 9 p.m. ET for the start of the card, or approximately midnight ET for the start of the main event. The card will stream live on on FITE.tv, as well as FOX Sports pay-per-view (PPV) app.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the event below, starting with the undercard fights at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the main card broadcast at 12 a.m. ET (watch it on FITE.tv right here).

Along with the Ruiz vs Ortiz main event, we’ll also see three lightweight bouts on the PPV: Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez, Abner Mares returning from a lengthy medical absence to face Miguel Flores, and Jose Valenzuela taking on Edwin De Los Santos.

On FS1, we’ll see 122 lb contender Ra’eese Aleem face Mike Plania in a good matchup, and on FOX, middleweight prospect Joey Spencer takes a nice next step against Kelvin Salgado, a battle of unbeaten fighters.

Prelims (FS1, 7:00 pm ET)

Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KO) vs Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (FOX, 8:00 pm ET)

Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KO) vs Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds

Main Card (PPV, 9:00 pm ET)

Andy Ruiz Jr (34-2, 22 KO) vs Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds

Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KO) vs Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds

Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KO) vs Miguel Flores (25-4, 12 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Jose Valenzuela (12-0, 8 KO) vs Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

HOW TO WATCH

The PPV card gets rolling at 9PM ET. The PPV is available through Fox Sports PPV in the US and fite.tv for $59.99.

The PPV card has four fights and it is expected that the main event ring walks will take place at around 12 AM ET.

There are two prelim bouts scheduled for this event. The first happens at 7PM ET on FS1 and the second is planned for 8PM ET on FOX.