From education to employment
Latest (Sept’22) guidance from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for employers, providers and learners

October 26 @ 10:00 am 11:00 am

Overview

This webinar will present an overview of the refreshed HSE guidance on health and safety provision for our sector. It will include any updates that affect your sector and will ensure you have opportunity to ask questions of the presenter on this, and related health and safety topics. It will demonstrate and explain the key messages on responsibilities as well as outline the importance of clear processes. Reference to recent sector accidents will also be included. Keeping up to date is essential for business to remain effective and compliant, this webinar will give you that clear opportunity.

 

Objectives

This webinar will:

  • Help you to evaluate refreshed HSE guidance on employer and provider safety responsibilities and requirements;
  • Examine any updates on general health and safety provision and requirements from HSE and related bodies;
  • Offer you the opportunity to ask questions direct to the presenter on all aspects of health and safety.

 

Who should attend this webinar

All providers. The webinar will appeal to any employer and provider of any size and representative of any part of the education and work-based learning sectors.

 

This webinar is complimentary to AELP members but non-members can pay to attend.

Click here to see more details or register.

 

Speaker

Tudor Williams CFIOSH Director, DTD Training

Details

Date:
October 26
Time:
10:00 am – 11:00 am
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Website:
http://www.aelpwebinars.org.uk/hse-22

Organiser

AELP
Email:
events@aelp.org.uk
Website:
View Organiser Website

Online

