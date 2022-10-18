Learner Progress Reviews and Tracking of Progress against KSBs

« All Events

Overview

Funding checks and Ofsted expectations have placed a heavier focus on the need to have an effective and robust review and tracking process. In addition, the greater emphasis on starting points and individualised planning of learning requires an approach that is accurate and allows individualised responsiveness and flexibility.

Objectives

This interactive webinar will review:

The purpose and value of reviews and progress checks;

Gathering starting point information and planning learning;

Effective management of the review process;

Funding and Ofsted expectations;

Next Steps.

Who should attend this webinar

This interactive webinar is designed for:

All providers offering programmes that are government or levy-funded and want to improve the way that reviews and/or progression tracking are completed/ documented.

Providers who are ‘in scope’ for an Ofsted inspection and want to ‘check’ that their approaches to tracking progress and completing reviares are robust.

This webinar is relevant for managers and delivery staff involved in supporting learners on all programmes but is particularly relevant to apprenticeship delivery.

This webinar is not relevant for providers who have outstanding provision around identifying starting points and planning individualised learning programmes and monitoring progress or have no areas for development within their provision for these aspects.

Speaker

Christine Edwards QTLS, Creating Excellence