March 13
11:00 am
–
11:45 am
Join our second ‘Lets Talk’ session of 2023… the series designed to discuss the hot topics and themes providers are tackling – this time tackling careers advice.
Discussion points will include:
-Why is Ofsted focusing on career advice
-Involving and seeking the view of employers and job centres
-Career advice and the classroom base learner
-Career advice in apprenticeships
-Careers naturally occurring in the curriculum plan
-What does the Ofsted term age-appropriate advice mean
-What do Ofsted mean by career opportunities beyond the current employer
-Recording career advice
-Measuring the impact for evidence
The session will allow opportunity for discussion, Q&A and signposting to FIN resources.
Please contact [email protected]
for support with booking.
Facilitator
James Houston holds qualified teacher status with a Certificate in Education; he also has a BSc in engineering construction management. James has held senior management roles in both general further education colleges and independent training providers. He currently works as an independent advisor supporting FIN, focusing on the quality of education. He also takes a specific interest in apprenticeship delivery, having commenced his career as an apprentice. James has gained significant experience over sixteen years of inspecting provision in the learning and skills sector, initially as an inspector with the Adult Learning Inspectorate and latterly with Ofsted. In 2005 James was seconded full time to the DfE on the national Standards Unit teaching and learning programme, leading on developing resources to support teachers and trainers develop their skills. He has also visited Saudi Arabia, where he led a team of writers developing learning resources for a technical college in the Kingdom.
