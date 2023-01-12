Join our first ‘Lets Talk’ session of 2023… the series designed to discuss the hot topics and themes providers are tackling – kicking things off with Curriculum Planning.

Discussion points will include:

– What do we mean by curriculum planning and what should an effective plan look like

– Engaging employers in the plan

– Planning for an ambitious curriculum, what will inspectors look for.

– Quality assurance and the curriculum plan.

The session will allow opportunity for discussion, quickfire Q&A and signposting to FIN resources.

Please contact [email protected] for support with booking.

Facilitator

James Houston holds qualified teacher status with a Certificate in Education; he also has a BSc in engineering construction management. James has held senior management roles in both general further education colleges and independent training providers. He currently works as an independent advisor supporting FIN, focusing on the quality of education. He also takes a specific interest in apprenticeship delivery, having commenced his career as an apprentice. James has gained significant experience over sixteen years of inspecting provision in the learning and skills sector, initially as an inspector with the Adult Learning Inspectorate and latterly with Ofsted. In 2005 James was seconded full time to the DfE on the national Standards Unit teaching and learning programme, leading on developing resources to support teachers and trainers develop their skills. He has also visited Saudi Arabia, where he led a team of writers developing learning resources for a technical college in the Kingdom.