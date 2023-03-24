Rachael has over 18 years of experience within the safeguarding people field including child and adult Social Care, Statutory Education, Apprenticeships and Employability, Human Resources, Safeguarding and Employee Wellbeing Management, NHS, Mental Health Services, HM Prison Service, Police, Youth Offending and Substance Misuse Services and is the MD, Safeguarding Consultant & accredited trainer at RLB Safeguarding Ltd. Rachael also partners with organisations to provide a series of informative webinars and blogs including safer recruitment checking and vetting, Single Central Record services, Mental Health Culture Change programmes and leadership consultancy, acts on the advisory board for the National Association of Designated Safeguarding Leads and is a Board Governor for Fuel Learning Limited.