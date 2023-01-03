Level 3 Award in Education and Training (Fast-track)

As part of the Solvendis Teaching Excellence programme we are pleased to be able to offer an effective response to the need to develop the teaching and training skills of staff working in Post-16 education.

This intensive programme is designed for:

new or existing trainers with hands-on vocational expertise who are seriously looking to develop their teaching and training skills. This could include those recently moved into a training role from assessor role

staff new to the roles of trainer and assessor.

The programme will focus on those aspects of training so essential in ensuring sound learning – and, of course, meeting the requirements of the Education Inspection Framework. Participants will benefit from a clear understanding of the roles and responsibilities of different stakeholders in the education and training sector. They will develop their teaching and training skills through a clear understanding of inclusive teaching and learning, and be able to plan, deliver and evaluate learning which meets the needs of all learners in a safe and supportive learning environment.

Finally, participants will gain a detailed understanding of the different types and methods of assessment.

To complete the programme, participants will be required to attend four workshop days, which will include learner-led microteach, as well as completing some pre-course work and assignments. Assessment will be via portfolio, assignment and observation.

Although there are no minimum entry requirements for this course, participants should be able to demonstrate the minimum core levels of literacy, language, numeracy and ICT skills expected of all teachers and trainers in the sector. At the end of the programme, successful participants will be awarded the Level 3 Award

Delivered online, delegates need to attend 3 – 6 April 2023 (10.00 – 4.00 each day).