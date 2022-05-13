Shopping Cart

From education to employment
May 27

Live webinar: Level 6 apprenticeship opportunities for existing graduates

May 27 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Free

This live webinar is aimed at L&D managers, HR personnels or Operations managers in science organisations with existing or newly recruited graduates working in laboratories.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • about our offer of Level 6 Laboratory Scientist apprenticeship for existing and newly recruited graduates, all paid for by the government
  • how these graduates can benefit from being on the programme
  • how your organisation can benefit from the different levels of scientific apprenticeships available

There will be a Q&A session at the end of the webinar where our senior team will be on hand to answer any questions you have about our offer.

Register here if you would like to join this webinar.  Please check your junk mailbox after registration as the joining instruction sometimes end up in this folder.

Details

Date:
May 27
Time:
11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Cost:
Free
Event Category:
Event Tags:
, ,
https://teams.microsoft.com/registration/nyeTSEXGkE21t25nI_pp1g,MuY3yR53skOQxWkQtmbu3A,aZpj3oKSXkqsf7X95T-eew,gla3__EQRkmh5Ga1d9juTg,TeGatn1HYkaP1ldHjuO3Iw,XgViB5YrNEKzQZe9Y0YRlA?mode=read&tenantId=4893279f-c645-4d90-b5b7-6e6723fa69d6

Venue

Online

Organiser

CSR Scientific Training
Phone:
0121 3542442
Email:
dannyho@csr-group.co.uk
View Organiser Website

