From education to employment
Sep 5

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Live Stream US Tennis

September 5

How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open

Watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic  Live at the US Open

  • Tournament: US Open
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Sunday, September 4
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Court Surface: Hard

Samsonova vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Liudmila Samsonova Ajla Tomljanovic
35 World Rank 46
20-14 2022 Match Record 28-20
47-31 2022 Set Record 59-49
Tennis in the Land Last Tournament Western & Southern Open
Winner Last Result Quarterfinal

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32, Samsonova was victorious 6-3, 6-3 against Aleksandra Krunic on Friday.
  • Tomljanovic beat Serena Williams 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 on Friday to reach the Round of 16.
  • Through 34 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Samsonova has played 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 54.7% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Samsonova has won 77.9% of her games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
  • On hard courts, Samsonova has won 81.8% of her service games and 34.3% of her return games.
  • Tomljanovic has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in her 48 matches this year across all court types.
  • Thus far this year, Tomljanovic has won 63.8% of her service games and 37.1% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Tomljanovic has won 58.3% of her games on serve, and 36.7% on return.

