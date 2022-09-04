Sep 5
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Live Stream US Tennis
September 5
How to watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open
Watch Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Live at the US Open
- Tournament: US Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, September 4
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Samsonova vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Liudmila Samsonova
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|35
|World Rank
|46
|20-14
|2022 Match Record
|28-20
|47-31
|2022 Set Record
|59-49
|Tennis in the Land
|Last Tournament
|Western & Southern Open
|Winner
|Last Result
|Quarterfinal
Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Samsonova was victorious 6-3, 6-3 against Aleksandra Krunic on Friday.
- Tomljanovic beat Serena Williams 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 on Friday to reach the Round of 16.
- Through 34 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Samsonova has played 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 54.7% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Samsonova has won 77.9% of her games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
- On hard courts, Samsonova has won 81.8% of her service games and 34.3% of her return games.
- Tomljanovic has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) in her 48 matches this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Tomljanovic has won 63.8% of her service games and 37.1% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Tomljanovic has won 58.3% of her games on serve, and 36.7% on return.
