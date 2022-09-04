Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
City & Guilds Adult Skills

« All Events

Sep 4

(LIVE) Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Live Stream

September 4

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture. Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers…

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW

Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City: Premier League – live!
Leicester (possible 4-1-3-2) Ward; Justin, Ndidi, Evans, Thomas; Soumare; Maddison, Tielemans, Barnes; Iheanacho, Daka. Substitutes: Iversen,…

Preview: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City – prediction, team news, lineups
We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Leicester City … The pressure on Leicester to deliver on the pitch after failing to do so in the summer…

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2022
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2022. like story Like.

Brighton v Leicester team news: Welbeck starts, Estupinan …
Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues on Sunday with Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City at the Amex Stadium.

If you are even slightly below par, the game can very quickly get away from you. Video thumbnail for PL Highlights: Fulham 2 Albion…
.4 days ago

Leicester City
In Photos
Premier League 2 action in image form as Leicester City’s Development Squad faced Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s at LCFC Training Ground.
.1 day ago

Sussex Express
Data experts make staggering Premier League prediction for …
Brighton and Hove Albion return to Premier League action today as they welcome Leicester City to the Amex Stadium. By Derren Howard.
.4 hours ago

Football Audit
Leicester City 4-3-1-2 Predicted XI Vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Leicester City are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon at the Amex Stadium looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat.
.1 day ago

United In Focus
Confirmed Manchester United line-up v Leicester City
After enduring a woeful start to his Manchester United tenure following chastening defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford,…

Details

Date:
September 4

Venue

Online

Responses

Responses

Report

Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this