LIVE-{FiGHT}!!~Ruiz vs Ortiz Live Broadcast Update PPV Boxing Online

Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz live stream information and score online, prediction, TV channel, lineups preview, start date and result updates of the Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz on September 4th 2022 in Boxing 2022. Start time: 22:00 pm ET.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Main event: 12 a.m. ET (approximate)

Last Update 4 September 2022

This year, Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrated the three-year anniversary of his upset win over Anthony Joshua in 2019 to win heavyweight gold. On Sept. 4, Ruiz is back in action as he prepares to become a contender once again.

“I’ve been training hard because we want to climb back up the ladder of the heavyweight division. That’s why we picked a tough guy like Luis Ortiz. He has a hard style, but I’m positive and confident that I’m going to win this fight on Sept. 4,” Ruiz said during a media workout.

The rematch with Joshua the following December was the opposite, with Ruiz’s worst traits on display. Ruiz entered the fight at 283 pounds, up from 268 in the first fight. Ruiz seemed disinterested in putting in the hard work required to be the best in the world and it resulted in a poor showing as Joshua ran circles around him.

Ruiz has only fought once since losing his three world titles, a somewhat underwhelming showing against Chris Arreola in May 2021. Ruiz was dropped in the second round of that fight but did take a unanimous decision on fairly wide scorecards.

Discipline has been Ruiz’s kryptonite throughout his career and he has changed trainers multiple times in recent years. After splitting from Eddy Reynoso, Ruiz heads into the Ortiz fight with new trainer Alfredo Osuna.

Making his pro debut in 2009, Ruiz earned a shot at Joshua after Jarrell Miller failed multiple drug tests. Inside Madison Square Garden, Ruiz beat Joshua for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. The victory was short-lived, however, as Ruiz lost the titles in a rematch against Joshua. A slimmer Ruiz returned to action in May 2021, beating Chris Arreola.

Ortiz made his pro debut in 2010. In 2018, Ortiz faced Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title. Controlling the fight early on, Ortiz suffered his first loss via 10th-round TKO. The 43-year-old won three in a row before facing Wilder again for the title in 2019. He lost via knockout in the seventh round. Ortiz has since won two in a row, beating Charles Martin in January via TKO.

The Sporting News has you covered with all the information needed to watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz, including start time, live stream information and PPV cost.

https://www.fenews.co.uk/event/full-fight-andy-ruiz-vs-luis-ortiz-live-broadcast-ppv-fight-4th-september-2022/

https://www.fenews.co.uk/event/start-fightandy-ruiz-jr-vs-luis-ortiz-live-full-fight-today-on-fightsept-4-2022/

https://www.fenews.co.uk/event/live-andy-ruiz-vs-luis-ortiz-live-stream-full-fight-update-preview/