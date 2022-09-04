Who’s Playing

Kent State @ Washington

Last Season Records: Washington 4-8; Kent State 7-7

What to Know

The Washington Huskies and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET Sept. 3 at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Washington (4-8), so the team is looking forward to a new start. Kent State struggled last season, too, ending up 7-7.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: Few squads threw more interceptions than the Huskies, who were picked off 16 times. Kent State’s defense has more to brag about, as they they snagged 16 interceptions last year, the eighth most in the nation. If Washington hasn’t learned to take better care of the ball in the offseason, they’re gonna have a bad time.

Washington is the favorite in this one, with an expected 21.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium — Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium — Seattle, Washington TV: Fox Sports 1

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Golden Flashes, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 22.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.