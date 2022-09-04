LIVE~! Man United vs ArsenalLive Free Reddit

11 minutes ago — Welcome to The Athletic’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Arsenal in the Premier League. Man United vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and we’ll bring you live updates from the match in our dedicated blog.Manchester United will face off against Arsenal on Sunday as the Red Devils look to hand the league leaders their first loss of the season.

It has been a rollercoaster first five games in charge for new manager Erik ten Hag, but his volatile side look to have turned the corner after a difficult start to the season.

Welcome to The Athletic’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Arsenal in the Premier League. These two heavyweights are in good form, with both having won their last three games. Arsenal, of course, have won every game so far this season.

Manchester United vs Arsenal team news

Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams remain out for United, while Anthony Martial is a doubt. Arsenal have Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson out injured, with Aaron Ramsdale, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard doubtful.

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal

Sky Sports will broadcast the game in the UK. USA Network will have the match in the US. Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.

United defeated Leicester 1-0 on Thursday, which means Erik ten Hag’s side have now won three consecutive matches. United began the new season with two humiliating defeats, but recent performances have been encouraging.

Jadon Sancho scored the match-winning strike at Leicester’s King Power Stadium and United’s back four impressed again. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are building a strong relationship and they were key in recording another clean sheet.

However, Arsenal head into this match as the only side with a perfect record in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City this summer and both signings have made an immediate impact in North London.

