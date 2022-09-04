LIVE on Air Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz Fight TV channel online ANDY RUIZ VS LUIS ORTIZ FIGHT LIVE FREE TV CHANNEL Ruiz vs Ortiz LIVE: TV channel and, UK television rights have not been confirmed for the fight as of yet. Boxing fans can watch Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz live on FOX PPV and live stream

Ruiz Jr, the man who famously once beat Anthony Joshua, will be heading to the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles looking for a big win in this WBC Heavyweight Eliminator.

There are a couple of different ways to watch the event live, and it all depends on where you are based in the world!

Andy Ruiz Jr. returns to action with a former two-time heavyweight title challenger.

The journey to regaining the heavyweight title continues on Sunday for Andy Ruiz Jr. as he takes on former two-time title challenger Luis Ortiz from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in June 2019 when he stopped Anthony Joshua to claim three heavyweight titles, Ruiz’s only fought twice. First, he came up out of shape and lost a wide decision to Joshua in December 2019 and then got dropped but rebounded to win a decision over Chris Arreola in May 2021.

Ortiz has been a fixture atop heavyweight rankings for years, with his only defeats coming in memorable contests against former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Most recently, Ortiz stopped Charles Martin in the sixth round on New Year’s Day in an all-action affair.

The winner lines up themselves up for a significant fight in early 2023, while the loser has to think about their standing in the weight class.

Here is everything you need to know about Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz.

WHEN IS ANDY RUIZ JR. VS. LUIS ORTIZ FIGHT, DATE, START TIME

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT

Main event ring walks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT with the main event ring walks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT. With live fight nights, these timings could change.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RUIZ VS. ORTIZ?

U.S.: Fox Sports PPV (Price: $74.99)

UK: N/A

Fox Sports PPV will air the fight in the U.S. where fans will have to pay $74.99 to watch the fight. A broadcaster hasn’t been announced at this time for the UK fans.

WHERE IS THE RUIZ VS. ORTIZ FIGHT?

The fight takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ANDY RUIZ JR. RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: American

Born: September 11, 1989

Height: 6-0

Reach: 74 inches

Total Fights: 36

Record: 34-2 (22 KOs)

