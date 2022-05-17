Live: #SkillsWorldLive Radio Show & EPA 2022 Awards

Can’t make it in-person to EPA 2022 Conference, Awards and Exhibition? No problem! Tune into FE News this Thursday to watch our Skills World Live panel, followed by the EPA 2022 Awards ceremony!

The panel will focus on why end point assessment really matters in the apprenticeship system; why we had moved to this system in 2017; and how we build a quality model of continuous improvement in future, addressing the issue raised by the recent EQA report.

On the panel:

Catherine Large OBE, Executive Director of Vocational and Technical Qualifications, Ofqual

Robert Nitsch CBE, Chief Operating Officer, IfATE

Candace Miller, Managing Director, SFJ Awards

Alan Woods, CEO, VTCT

Following this special episode of the Skills World Live Radio Show we will be livestreaming this year’s EPA 2022 Awards ceremony!

The EPA 2022 Awards recognise the contributions made by end point assessment organisations and their employees to apprenticeships, apprentices and to the wider education and skills sector in the UK over the past year.

The Awards categories are as follows:

Multi standards EPAO of the year (SMEs), sponsored by Skilltech

Multi standards EPAO of the year (50 + people on payroll), sponsored by Grademaker

Specialist sector EPAO of the year

Best collaboration to deliver EPA services

Awards entries were reviewed and judged by our independent judges, Emily Austin, CEO, Association of Apprentices, and Jeff Greenidge, Director for Diversity, Association of Colleges.

Find out more about the conference and awards here.