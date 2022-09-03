Watch South Alabama vs. Nicholls: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

How to watch South Alabama vs. Nicholls football game

Watch Live

What to Know

The South Alabama Jaguars will play against a Division II opponent, the Nicholls Colonels, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars struggled last season, ending up 5-7.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, Alabama

TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $15.00

Series History

South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.