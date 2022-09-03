- This event has passed.
[email protected] South Alabama vs Nicholls Live Stream Reddit
September 3 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Watch South Alabama vs. Nicholls: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday’s NCAA Football game
How to watch South Alabama vs. Nicholls football game
What to Know
The South Alabama Jaguars will play against a Division II opponent, the Nicholls Colonels, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 5 p.m. ET at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The Jaguars struggled last season, ending up 5-7.
How To Watch
When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium — Mobile, Alabama
TV: ESPN Plus
Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Ticket Cost: $15.00
Series History
South Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
