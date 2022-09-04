(LIVE STREAMING) Man United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Broadcast 04 September 2022

(WATCH STREAMING) Man United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Broadcast 04 September 2022.Man United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Broadcast 04 September 2022.Man United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Broadcast 04 September 2022.Man United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Broadcast 04 September 2022.Man United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Broadcast 04 September 2022.Man United vs Arsenal Live Streaming Broadcast

Manchester United vs. Arsenal live stream: Premier League pick, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news

Can Manchester United keep their good run going to end Arsenal’s perfect start to the season?Arsenal have been thriving under Mikel Arteta with a perfect 5-0-0 start to the season as they sit atop the Premier League table. No matter what happens, they’ll end the weekend in first place after Manchester City dropped points to Aston Villa Saturday. As for Arsenal, a trip to Old Trafford will be one of the toughest tests so far this season. Light in midfield due to injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, Arsenal came up short in their pursuit of Douglas Luiz on deadline day so Albert Sambi Lokonga could likely start again.

Manchester United have won three straight matches as Erik ten Hag is getting his fingerprints on the squad to a point where they even kept a clean sheet despite Harry Maguire starting against Leicester City on Thursday. With the matches coming thick and fast, there will likely be some rotation as ten Hag’s style asks a lot of the team which is why they’ve seen performance levels drop after the 60th minute.

Casemiro could get his first start of the season after coming on to close out the last two matches for United. Cristiano Ronaldo could be coming off the bench again due to how effective Marcus Rashford has been leading the line. Casemiro may be needed to track Martin Odegaard who has three goals in Arsenal’s last three matches. Odegaard has also played an integral role in Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli’s success; he is usually key in attacks even when he doesn’t get the assist due to his vision.

This is becoming a well-oiled Arsenal attack, so Manchester United will be up against it as they look to keep three clean sheets in a row.

Here’s our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4 | Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Old Trafford — Manchester, United Kingdom

TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: MAN +160; DRAW +250; ARS +165 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Injury updates

Manchester United: Antony’s work permit should be sorted out in time for him to debut (likely off the bench). Anthony Martial will miss the match due to a foot injury with no public timetable on his return. Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be subject to late fitness tests, but even if they’re available, they likely won’t start and may need to wait for Europa League (on Paramount+) to get their chances.

Arsenal: Arteta has some tough game-time decisions as Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale are subject to late fitness tests. Odegaard is dealing with an ankle injury that could keep him out while Ramsdale has been recovering from his knee injury. If he does miss the match, that would mean a debut for Matt Turner in net at Old Trafford which would be quite the occasion. Oleksandr Zinchenko will miss the match with a knee injury seeing Kieran Tierney start again while Partey and Elneny are long term absentees along with Reiss Nelson.

Prediction

Jadon Sancho will keep his good form up scoring again but Gabriel Jesus will be central to another Arsenal comeback. This time, the points will be shared, however. Pick: Manchester United 2, Arsenal 2.Manchester United vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, live stream info and how to watch on TV

Arsenal have an unbeaten record so far in the Premier League, but will face their sternest test so far against a resurgent Manchester United.Manchester United will welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford on Sunday, as two of the Premier league’s biggest clubs go head to head in one of the Premier League most storied rivalries.

Arsenal have had a brilliant start to the season and currently top the Premier League table with a 100% record but that will come under extreme scrutiny with Manchester United having enjoyed a resurgence under new manager Erik ten Hag.United have won their last three fixtures, including a 1-0 win at Leicester on Tuesday night and will face another side who missed out on Champions League qualification last season.

The Gunners lost on their last visit to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils having only just been taken over by interim manager Ralf Rangnick but struggled latterly under the German, with Arsenal winning their last fixture at the Emirates in April.

When is Manchester United vs Arsenal?

Arsenal’s Premier League encounter against Manchester United will take place on Sunday, 4th August, with the action kicking off at 4:30pm (BST).Manchester United vs Arsenal: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction.Manchester United welcome old rivals Arsenal to Old Trafford this weekend.

Erik ten Hag has bounced back perfectly from his horrendous start at Red Devils boss, securing three wins on the trot after opening the season with two humiliations at the hands of Brighton and Brentford.

Their visitors have made the perfect start to the new campaign, with Mikel Arteta watching his side collect five wins from five so far.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of their showdown.

Manchester United team news

Ten Hag has revealed he will make a decision on Saturday over whether he will start new star signing Antony following his deadline day move from Ajax.

The Dutchman also confirmed that Anthony Martial is still a few days away from making a recovery from an Achilles injury, while Brandon Williams and Facundo Pellistri are the only other expected absentees.

Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to be available again after knocks kept them out of Thursday’s win at Leicester.

Manchester United predicted lineup vs Arsenal

Man Utd Starting 11: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Bench: Dubravka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Van de Beek, McTominay, Fred, Elanga, Ronaldo.

Arsenal team news

Unlike his opposite number, Arteta has several major injury concerns to worry about.

Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard are facing a race against time to prove their fitness, while Ben White is said to have left Friday’s training session early.

Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko will all miss the trip to Old Trafford.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United

Arsenal Starting 11: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Jesus

Bench: Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Cedric, Smith, Marquinhos, Vieira, Odegaard, Nketiah.

Manchester United vs Arsenal score prediction

This is a classic Premier League fixture that never fails to disappoint.

Whether it’s the two differing identities of Manchester and London, the competitive history between the two, or nowadays simply the race to get back to the top, there’s always a reason to be excited about Manchester United taking on Arsenal.

Ten Hag’s United look resurgent and haven’t looked in any real danger since getting battered by Brentford, while if Arsenal’s momentum were to ever slow down, you’d expect it to come here with so many injury concerns.

Prediction: Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal.Manchester United vs Arsenal live match updates: Streaming, start time, line-ups, preview and latest news.Welcome to The Athletic’s live coverage of Manchester United vs Arsenal in the Premier League. These two heavyweights are in good form, with both having won their last three games. Arsenal, of course, have won every game so far this season.

Manchester United vs Arsenal team news

Facundo Pellistri and Brandon Williams remain out for United, while Anthony Martial is a doubt. Arsenal have Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Reiss Nelson out injured, with Aaron Ramsdale, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard doubtful.

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal

Sky Sports will broadcast the game in the UK. USA Network will have the match in the US. Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.

Arsenal’s Saka and Martinelli are special but ‘still need to mature a lot’ – Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said his side’s rising stars, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, are not the finished articles despite their impressive displays.

Both Saka, 20, and Martinelli, 21, have been integral contributors to Arsenal this season, as Arteta’s side’s flawless start has seen them top the Premier League table after five games.

During a pre-match press conference on Friday, Arteta heaped praise on the duo. “It’s really rare what they’re doing at a big, big club,” he said.Man United are all in on Ten Hag – they almost doubled transfer budget after awful start

Were Manchester United’s defeats by Brighton and Brentford a blessing in disguise?

Laurie Whitwell reports how United’s transfer budget was almost doubled to allow Erik ten Hag to sign Casemiro and Antony for a combined outlay of £155.5million.Paul Merson agrees with pundit on Manchester United vs Arsenal score prediction

A host of prominent pundits say the eagerly-awaited clash at Old Trafford is hard to call with both sides in fine form right now.Manchester United host Arsenal on Sunday in a meeting between two of the in-form sides in the Premier League right now.

After a shaky start United have won three on the bounce, most recently seeing off Leicester City in a narrow 1-0 win on Thursday night. As for the Gunners, they boast the only 100 per cent record remaining in English football with five wins from five for Mikel Arteta’s side.It all makes for a contest that is hard to call for many. And prominent pundit and former Arsenal star Paul Merson thinks it will result in a 1-1 stalemate.

Writing on his weekly prediction column for sportskeeda, he said: “I don’t think Cristiano Ronaldo will get into the starting line-up for Manchester United this week. They’re confident as a team, and they’re hard to beat. They’ve got two clean sheets, and it all starts from the front. Fair play to Erik ten Hag! They’re completely different from what they were against Brentford – that’s what top managers do.

“It’s hard to tinker with a team when you’ve won three on the trot, and I don’t see Casemiro starting this game either. It would be unfair to the player as well if Man United lose on Sunday. Don’t change anything that isn’t broken. I’d go with the same eleven this weekend.”If Man United win this game, they’re into the Premier League top four. Four wins on the trot and everybody goes, ‘Wow! Look at them!’ I’d be quite shocked if Arsenal won this game. They might have to play without their two best footballers — Odegaard and Zinchenko.

“Arsenal can’t afford to lose, and they don’t need to win this game right now — a draw should suffice.”Elsewhere, Chris Sutton has tipped the Gunners to seal the win by the odd goal in five on Sunday. Writing on his BBC Sport prediction page, the former Chelsea man said: “This feels impossible to predict. Manchester United have won their past three games and Arsenal have started superbly.

“Martin Odegaard went off injured in the win against Aston Villa and he is a big player for them. Arsenal were far too good for Villa and if anything is lacking they were not quite ruthless enough, but Gabriel Jesus is big trouble for any defenders. He hassles and presses and has great quality. It will be close. I like what Ten Hag has done in such a short space of time at Manchester United but I am going to jump on the Arsenal bandwagon. I’ve said 2-1 to the Gunners but my daughter said 3-2 and she wears the trousers, so 3-2 it is!”

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal in Singapore: Live stream, TV channel, StarHub subscription, kick-off time and team news.Can Ten Hag stop Arsenal’s juggernaut?

Manchester United taking on Arsenal at the Old Trafford on Sunday is a blockbuster Premier League fixture. Both the Red Devils and the Gunners head into the game at the back of 2-1 wins against Leicester City and Aston Villa respectively.

After a troubled start to the Premier League campaign United have bounced back strongly with three back-to-back wins. Jadon Sancho has been slowly finding his feet and is proving his worth to the Old Trafford faithful with goals consistency. More importantly, the team have improved defensively and the centre back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez is hitting all the right chords conceding just once in the last three outings.

On the other hand, Arsenal have had a perfect start as they sit atop the table winning all the five fixtures. Although the scoreline shows a mere 2-1 victory, Mikel Arteta’s side toyed with Villa in the previous match. It was a barely contest and Gabriel Martinelli’s winner served what they deserved. However, their mettle will be tested by Ten hag’s troops who would like to put out a statement to the other contenders by stopping Arsenal’s juggernaut. GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from Singapore.Manchester United vs Arsenal: Team News

Manchester United will be without the services of Facundo Pellistri, Anthony Martial, and Brandon Williams.

Pellistri is a long-term absentee and is expected to miss the entire set of matches in September due to an ankle injury. Meanwhile, Martial might return next weekend but will be unavailable for the Arsenal game.

“Martial is not available. He will be out at least one week but I think it takes a little bit longer,” stated Ten Hag.

The Dutch tactician is unlikely to make wholesale changes to the starting XI that won against Leicester City. However, we can expect Casemiro to start in place of Scott McTominay in midfield but Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo might once again start from the bench.

On the other hand, Arsenal will miss Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny, both of whom appear to be set for extended spells on the sidelines.

“That’s not good news, we still need him to see our specialist but I’m afraid we’re going to lose Mo for a while,’ said Arteta.

“(Partey) He’s going to be out for a while but we don’t know how long that period is going to be. Obviously, it’s not the first injury that he’s had in that area so it is a recurring injury, so it’s one for the doctors to put a timeline on it and see how he goes,” the manager stated.

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard also remains a doubt after he was at the receiving end of a harsh John McGinn tackle.

“Yeah, he got a bad kick as you could see and he was struggling. He was in pain. Let’s assess him, but he had a little bit of pain on his leg because of that harsh challenge,” informed Arteta.

Aaron Ramsdale is another doubt after the goalkeeper was seen clutching his hamstring during the final quarter of the previous match.How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal on TV & live stream online in Singapore?

Fans can enjoy the Premier League without contracts on StarHub and as with other StarHub TV+ passes, subscribers can enjoy value for their money as Premier+ can be accessed from any five registered devices and two simultaneous streams with a single subscription.Man Utd vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for huge Premier League clash at Old Trafford.THE biggest rivalry in the history of the Premier League will resume this afternoon as Manchester United take on Arsenal at Old Trafford.

United beat Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday and go into this clash after three wins on the bounce, but that is nothing to match Arsenal’s FIVE victories so far this season.With the 2022-23 English Premier League season in full swing, we’ve seen a lot of great signs that this will be a season for the ages. Manchester United started the season slowly, suffering two losses in their first three matches, while Arsenal shot out of the gate and won three straight to start at the top of the league standings.

