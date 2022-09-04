Shopping Cart

From education to employment
Sep 4

(live) Today: Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz live watch 4 September 2022

September 4 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Andy Ruiz Jr. will face fellow heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz on pay-per-view Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH NOW

Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs), a former beltholder, and Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) are both trying to stay in the championship hunt in what is being billed as a title eliminator.

Also on the card, Isaac Cruz Taking vs. Eduardo Ramírez, lightweights; Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores, lightweights; Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales, lightweights; Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado, junior middleweights; Ra’eese Aleem vs. Mike Plania, junior featherweights.

The card begins at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The main event will take place later in the show.

Boxing Junkie will post results of all the featured bouts on the card immediately after they end. Simply return to this post when the time comes.

Full coverage – a fight story, photo gallery and analysis – will follow on separate posts the night of the fight and the following day.

Enjoy the fights!

