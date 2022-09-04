LivE-UpdateS] Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Live Stream Free PPV Boxing Match On 04 September 2022

This year, Andy Ruiz Jr. celebrated the three-year anniversary of his upset win over Anthony Joshua in 2019 to win heavyweight gold. On Sept. 4, Ruiz is back in action as he prepares to become a contender once again.

Ruiz faces Luis Ortiz inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

“I’ve been training hard because we want to climb back up the ladder of the heavyweight division. That’s why we picked a tough guy like Luis Ortiz. He has a hard style, but I’m positive and confident that I’m going to win this fight on Sept. 4,” Ruiz said during a media workout.

Making his pro debut in 2009, Ruiz earned a shot at Joshua after Jarrell Miller failed multiple drug tests. Inside Madison Square Garden, Ruiz beat Joshua for the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. The victory was short-lived, however, as Ruiz lost the titles in a rematch against Joshua. A slimmer Ruiz returned to action in May 2021, beating Chris Arreola.

Ortiz made his pro debut in 2010. In 2018, Ortiz faced Deontay Wilder for the WBC heavyweight title. Controlling the fight early on, Ortiz suffered his first loss via 10th-round TKO. The 43-year-old won three in a row before facing Wilder again for the title in 2019. He lost via knockout in the seventh round. Ortiz has since won two in a row, beating Charles Martin in January via TKO.

The Sporting News has you covered with all the information needed to watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz, including start time, live stream information and PPV cost.

What time does Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz start today?

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Main event: 12 a.m. ET (approximate)

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz takes place on Sept. 4. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET. Ruiz and Ortiz should make their way to the ring around 12 a.m. ET, depending on how long the undercard fights last.

How to watch Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz

Fox Sports

PPV.com

Traditional pay-per-view

The Ruiz vs. Ortiz main card will air on Fox Sports PPV via Premier Boxing Champions. You can also view the fight via PPV.com and traditional PPV.

You can use the Fox Sports app to watch the event. Viewers can stream through the Fox Sports app via Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox ONE, a laptop or any mobile or tablet device.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz PPV price: How much does the card cost?

$74.99

To watch Ruiz vs. Ortiz, you will need to pay $74.99.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight card

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz; Heavyweights

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez; WBC lightweight title eliminator

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores; Super-Featherweights

Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales; Lightweights