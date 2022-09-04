Live from the Now Arena in Illinois, Jon Moxley defends his AEW World Championship against CM Punk at All Out 2022!

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley demolished CM Punk to unify the titles and become the undisputed AEW World Champion. Later tonight, the two will once again collide in the ring, with Punk hoping to get a boost from his hometown crowd.

The All Out 2022 card also features a bevy of hotly anticipated bouts as Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida battle for the interim women’s title, Bryan Danielson takes on Chris Jericho, Swerve In Our Glory defend their tag titles against The Acclaimed, and, of course, the Casino Ladder Match for a future title shot.

What time does AEW All Out 2022 start?

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view TONIGHT (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) with All Out. The show comes our way from Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

A pre-show, Zero Hour, will stream live and free starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern / 4:00 p.m. Pacific on All Elite’s YouTube channel and Bleacher Report.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

The Elite vs. Hangman Page & Dark Order

Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

House of Black vs. Sting, Darby Allin & Miro

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

FTR & Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal & Motor City Machine Guns

Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero M, Fenix, Andrade El Ídolo, Rush, Dante Martin & TBA in the Casino Ladder Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed

Jade Cargill vs. Athena

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

HOOK vs. Angelo Parker

PAC vs. Kip Sabian

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo vs. Ruby Soho & Ortiz

