[[“LIVE!RACE”]]NASCAR’s Cook Out Southern 500 LIVE Free Coverage ON TV Channel 04 September 2022

How to Watch the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington – NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs | Channel, Stream, Preview

The Cook Out Southern 500 is the first race in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

🔴GO LIVE📺📱👉Cook Out Southern 500

▶️LIVE NOW📺📱👉NASCAR’s Cook Out Southern 500

Qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 takes the track to start the playoffs today

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts from regular season points and races to the playoffs that starts off in Darlington, South Carolina at the Darlington Raceway today. Qualifying for the Cook Out Southern 500 takes the track today ahead of the race on Sunday with every driver looking to gain even the slightest edge on their opponents, which could be the difference in winning the NASCAR Cup Series this year or just missing out. It all starts today with the Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying, then the race itself with Chase Elliott starting at the head of the pack.

Race Title: Nascar Cook Out Southern 500

Game Date: Sept. 04, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Last season Darlington Raceway also played host to the first race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with Denny Hamlin winning the opening race of the 2021 Playoffs:

Entering the playoffs, Elliott is the points leader on the back of his terrific regular season. His four wins and overall performance sets him up with 2,040 points, 15 more than Joey Logano who starts off with 2,035 points.

The top 16 drivers points are reset when the playoffs start at 2,000 points each, awarding five points to each driver for every regular season win and sliding scale points based on the final standings and one point for each stage win.

Hamlin enters the playoffs in sixth place, but with his win here last year he has to be confident in making a play for a championship this season starting with this weekend qualifying and race at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR at Darlington playoff race 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Cook Out Southern 500

Darlington, President Kerry Tharp said, The Southern 500 is the most famous event in Motorsports. So we anticipate making new playoff memories of the Nascar Cup series with fans who are coming back to Darlington Raceway. After successfully hosting the sport’s come back to competition in May, the track Too Tough To Tame will be prepared to invite fans back for a racing experience.

According to public health officials and local, state, and federal authorities and related safety regulations and procedures, a limited number of fans will be participating in Southern500. In order to make sure social distance between various groups, fans who have already purchased Southern500 tickets will be resettled in new areas, as compared to the original seats as possible, and with a new lower fare.

After an action-packed regular-season finale race, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina for the first playoff race. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, September 4, 2022. The Cook Out Southern 400 will be live on USA Network and MRN at 6:00 pm ET.

Being one of the most historic races on the schedule, the first Cook Out Southern 500 was run in 1950. The 1.33-mile oval located in Darlington, South Carolina has an asphalt racing surface with 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4. With 3 degrees on the frontstretch and 2 degrees on the backstretch, this track will create an exciting start to the Cup Series Playoffs. Tune in to see which Playoff driver can lock their way into the Round of 12.

. It is nicknamed “The Lady in Black” and “The Track Too Tough to Tame” by numerous Nascar enthusiasts and drivers and promote as “A Nascar Tradition.” The Nascar Darlington 2022 race consists of more than 367 laps with a distance of 501.322 miles (806.666 km).