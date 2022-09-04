Shopping Cart

Sep 4

[[LIVESTREAM]] Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz Live free TV PPV Fight on 4 September 2022

September 4 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Andy Ruiz Jr. takes on Luis Ortiz tonight in the main event of a PBC pay-per-view at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (which will always be known as the Staples Center). The veteran heavyweights come into this one with a combined 67 pro wins and 50 KOs, so there could be fireworks in Tinseltown this evening.

 

Ruiz (34-2, 22 KO) shot to fame with his emphatic KO of Anthony Joshua at MSG in 2019, earning him the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. Six months later he lost a rematch with Joshua (and all those titles), via decision. That loss was just the second on Ruiz’s record, joining a decision loss to Joseph Parker from 2016.

Ortiz (33-2, 28 KO) turned 43-years-old in March. He’s a former WBA interim heavyweight champion and WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight champion. In 2018 he lost to Deontay Wilder, by TKO, in a bout for the WBC heavyweight title. His only other loss was also to Wilder, a KO at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2019.

Lightweights make up the rest of the PPV card with Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KO) taking on Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KO), Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KO) returning from a lengthy spell on sidelines to fight Miguel Flores (25-4, 12 KO) and (12-0, 8 KO) facing Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KO).

The FOX prelim is a battle of undefeated middleweights with Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KO) meeting Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KO).

The FS1 prelim features junior featherweight contender Ra’eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KO) meeting Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KO) in what could be one of the best fights on the night.

Details

Date:
September 4
Time:
8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Venue

Online

