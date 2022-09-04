[LIVESTREAM] Andy Ruiz vs Luis Ortiz Live Streams free TV PPV Boxing In (9/4/2022)

Ortiz vs Ruiz Live Stream Free. Watch Ruiz vs Ortiz Fight LIVE on FOX Pay-Per-View Boxing take place on Sep 4, You can stream Ruiz vs Ortiz via Fite tv on a PPV basis. Once purchased, you can watch on your Smart TV, Phone, or Desktop PC, and they have apps available on …

He returned last summer by claiming a unanimous decision win over Chris Arreola and is now ready for his next outing. He’ll take on veteran Cuban Ortiz who has a record of 33 careers wins and just two losses. Ortiz is now 43 years old but took out former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin inside six rounds in January.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz | L.A. LIVE

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: Date and UK start time

This 12 round heavyweight fight is taking place onSunday, September 4.

It is being held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The undercard action is set to begin from midnight UK time on night with the main event to start around 4am on Monday morning for UK fans.

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: TV channel and live stream

The fight will be shown on FITE TV for UK fans and coverage will start at 2am on Sunday morning.

The action will cost $14.99 and can be streamed via the FITE TV website here.

It will be shown on FOX PPV in the USA.

talkSPORT will bring you the latest news and reaction to fight while talkSPORT.com will have all the info too.

To tune in to talkSPORT or talkSPORT 2 through the website, click HERE for the live stream. You can also listen via the talkSPORT app, on DAB digital radio, through your smart speaker and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: Undercard

MAIN EVENT: Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz

Isaac Cruz vs Eduardo Ramirez

Jose Valenzuela vs Jezzrel Corrales

Joseph Spencer vs Kevin Salgado Zambrano

Ra’eese Aleem vs Mike Plania

Anthony Garnica vs Juan Antonio Lopez

Anthony Cuba vs Oscar Alan Perez

Kel Spencer vs Deljerro Revello

Abner Mares vs Miguel Flores

Charles Martin vs Devin Vargas

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs Matt Gaver

Juan Esteban Garcia vs Gilberto Mendoza

Ruiz Jr vs Ortiz: What have the fighters said?

Ruiz Jr: “God-willing we get this victory on September 4.

“Of course, if [Deontay] Wilder comes out of retirement I’d love to fight him, we’ve gone through the same work with Al Haymon and that would be the fight to make.

“But if not, then we can go through Usyk or

Anthony Joshua.

“We can try to make that Joshua trilogy fight that I always wanted, but first I need to focus on Luis Ortiz, a hard-hitting guy.

“This might not go the distance, but I’m prepared to go all 12 rounds.

“We’re going to get this victory no matter what on September 4.”

Andy Ruiz Jr. returns to action with a former two-time heavyweight title challenger.

The journey to regaining the heavyweight title continues on Sunday for Andy Ruiz Jr. as he takes on former two-time title challenger Luis Ortiz from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

After pulling off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in June 2019 when he stopped Anthony Joshua to claim three heavyweight titles, Ruiz’s only fought twice. First, he came up out of shape and lost a wide decision to Joshua in December 2019 and then got dropped but rebounded to win a decision over Chris Arreola in May 2021.

Ortiz has been a fixture atop heavyweight rankings for years, with his only defeats coming in memorable contests against former longtime heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. Most recently, Ortiz stopped Charles Martin in the sixth round on New Year’s Day in an all-action affair.

The winner lines up themselves up for a significant fight in early 2023, while the loser has to think about their standing in the weight class.

Here is everything you need to know about Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz.

WHEN IS ANDY RUIZ JR. VS. LUIS ORTIZ FIGHT, DATE, START TIME

Date: Sunday, Sept. 4

Main card: 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT

Main event ringwalks (approx): 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT

The main card is set to get underway at 9 p.m. ET / 2 a.m. GMT with the main event ringwalks scheduled for 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. GMT. With live fight nights, these timings could change.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RUIZ VS. ORTIZ?

U.S.: Fox Sports PPV (Price: $74.99)

UK: N/A

Fox Sports PPV will air the fight in the U.S. where fans will have to pay $74.99 to watch the fight. A broadcaster hasn’t been announced at this time for the UK fans.

WHERE IS THE RUIZ VS. ORTIZ FIGHT?

The fight takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

ANDY RUIZ JR. RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: American

Born: September 11, 1989

Height: 6-0

Reach: 74 inches

Total Fights: 36

Record: 34-2 (22 KOs)

LUIS ORTIZ RECORD AND BIO

Nationality: Cuban

Date of Birth: March 29, 1979

Height: 6-4

Reach: 78 inches

Total Fights: 37

Record: 33-2-2 (28 KOs)

ANDY RUIZ JR. VS. LUIS ORTIZ FIGHT CARD

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz; WBC Heavyweight Eliminator

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez; WBC Lightweight Eliminator

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores; Lightweights

Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Corrales; Lightweights

“The time is now to take that next step in my career toward a world title shot and I know that a win in this fight will put me on the right path,” said Aleem. “I’ve been waiting for the chance to show everyone why I’m the best super bantamweight in the world. I’m never in a boring fight and you can expect fireworks once again on September 4. I’m going to let my hands send a message to the rest of the division.”

The 25-year-old Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KOs) dropped Joshua Greer twice in their June 2020 clash on his way to a career-best decision victory, which he followed up in April 2021 by defeating Emmanuel Mogawa, before stopping Ricardo Nunez in November. A native of General Santos City in the Philippines, Plania has put together an 11-fight winning streak since a 2018 decision loss against former champion Juan Carlos Payano. Plania has fought professionally since 2014, with five of his last six outings taking place stateside.

“Ever since I beat Joshua Greer to put myself in the world rankings, I have been looking for an opportunity to fight the best at 122 pounds and to secure a world title shot,” said Plania. “On September 4, I will show everyone I deserve to fight for the title. I want to thank my whole team for putting me in this position and I can’t wait to get in there and show what I can do.”

“Ortiz’s age doesn’t matter, especially in the heavyweight division. Because one punch is going to change the whole fight. I just have to be smart and explosive and turn it up when I need to turn it up.

“My team all have the same game plan. We want to be champions and we want to make history. The way you do that is by preparing yourself right here in the gym.

Joey Spencer vs Kevin Salgado live on FOX and FOX Deportes

The 22-year-old Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KOs) turned pro in February 2017 and immediately caught the eye of fans and pundits with his combination of speed, power and athleticism.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring on September 4,” said Spencer. “I’m training extremely hard and I’m in amazing shape. This is a great opportunity for me to shine on a big stage and really show what I’m capable of. I’m looking forward to bringing the fans lots of excitement!”

A native of Mexico City, Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KOs) is the younger brother of former super featherweight champion Juan Carlos Salgado and now fights out of San Antonio, Texas. The 24-year-old turned pro in late 2016 and delivered knockouts in six of his first nine outings.

