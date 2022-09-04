LIVESTREAM: Cook Out Southern 500 Live Stream Free

The NASCAR Cup Series shifts from regular season points and races to the playoffs that starts off in Darlington, South Carolina at the Darlington Raceway today. Qualifying for the Cook Out Southern 500 takes the track today ahead of the race on Sunday with every driver looking to gain even the slightest edge on their opponents, which could be the difference in winning the NASCAR Cup Series this year or just missing out. It all starts today with the Cook Out Southern 500 qualifying, then the race itself with Chase Elliott starting at the head of the pack.

Qualifying will start at 12:50 p.m. ET on USA Network. Darlington Raceway will utilize a one-lap qualifying format. Entrants will be divided into two groups and will run one lap. The five fastest drivers in each group will advance to the final round and the driver with the best time in that round will win pole position for Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson enter Darlington as the favorites with +600 odds to win on DraftKings Sportsbook. Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick follow them with +700 odds while Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch are installed at +900.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can live stream it at USA or using the USA App. It will require a cable login with access to USA. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

And from Kyle Busch’s miraculous injury comeback en route to the 2015 Cup Series title to Kyle Larson getting his name in lights last season, the format has borne witness to some of the greatest performances in recent NASCAR history.

This year, perhaps other young drivers can follow Larson and 2020 champ Chase Elliott and enter the annals of NASCAR lore. Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell and William Byron all have had success in 2022. More importantly, all three have shown they can compete with real-deal stars.

The Oddsmaker’s favorite to win the championship, Chase Elliot, will start in position; while the last champion, Kyle Larson, will be the 7th place. It will undoubtedly be an intense start to the playoffs in a weekend full of motorsport activity, since in addition to Nascar we will have the IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland and the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.