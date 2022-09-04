[LIVESTREAMS] Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz live stream tv Broadcast, full fight play-by-play updates

Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz live stream results, full fight play-by-play updates

Welcome to the biggest boxing card of the weekend, Maniacs! It’s time for Heavyweight punching action as California native, Andy Ruiz Jr., takes on Cuban ex-pat, Luis Ortiz, tonight (Sun., Sept. 4, 2022) from inside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

There’s also a sneaky great co-main event, as Isaac Cruz faces off with Eduardo Ramirez in a WBC Lightweight title eliminator. Tune in tonight (and early into Monday for most time zones) at 9 p.m. ET for the start of the card, or approximately midnight ET for the start of the main event. The card will stream live on on FITE.tv, as well as FOX Sports pay-per-view (PPV) app.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the event below, starting with the undercard fights at 9 p.m. ET, followed by the main card broadcast at 12 a.m. ET (watch it on FITE.tv right here).

Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz Quick Results:

200+ lbs.: Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz

135 lbs.: Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez

130 lbs.: Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores

135 lbs.: Jose Valenzuela vs. Jezreel Coralles

The momentum quickly shifted and Ruiz knocked Joshua down four times by the seventh round. He scored one of the sport’s greatest upsets, and sent a humiliated A.J. back to Britain as the conquered, rather than the conqueror.

Ruiz earned $7 million from the fight and became a household name as he toured talk shows, met the Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and ate like a king. “Husky” men nationwide celebrated their new champ, their Rudy Ruettiger of the ring.

Ruiz, however, wasn’t prepared for the rematch he had to honor, came in heavy for the second fight in Saudi Arabia, and lost a decision to Joshua, having tipped the scales 20 pounds heavier — effectively a different man and fighter a mere six months later.

Ruiz continues to rebuild his career with a PPV fight Sunday against Luis Ortiz

He rebounded with a decision win over Chris Arreola last year, and returns to the ring Sunday for a fight against Premier Boxing Champions stablemate Luis Ortiz. It takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air on Fox Sports and PPV.com from 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

In the main event today, Andy Ruiz Jr., who is 34-2 with 22 knockouts, takes on Luis Ortiz, who is 33-2 with 28 knockouts, in a battle of two monster heavyweight boxers. These are two hard hitting, massive fighters that are capable of ending a fight in one strike.

In 2019 Ruiz made a name for himself with a massive knockout of Anthony Joshua and eventually earn four heavyweight titles in the process to become the best heavyweight in the world. Ortiz has never got to that level, but with his knockout prowess could upset Ruiz today.

How to Watch PBC: Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz – Prelims: Joey Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado Today:

Game Date: Sept. 4, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Andy Ruiz Jr. takes on Luis Ortiz tonight in the main event of a PBC pay-per-view at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena (which will always be known as the Staples Center). The veteran heavyweights come into this one with a combined 67 pro wins and 50 KOs, so there could be fireworks in Tinseltown this evening.

Ruiz (34-2, 22 KO) shot to fame with his emphatic KO of Anthony Joshua at MSG in 2019, earning him the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles. Six months later he lost a rematch with Joshua (and all those titles), via decision. That loss was just the second on Ruiz’s record, joining a decision loss to Joseph Parker from 2016.

Ortiz (33-2, 28 KO) turned 43-years-old in March. He’s a former WBA interim heavyweight champion and WBA Inter-Continental heavyweight champion. In 2018 he lost to Deontay Wilder, by TKO, in a bout for the WBC heavyweight title. His only other loss was also to Wilder, a KO at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in 2019.

Lightweights make up the rest of the PPV card with Isaac Cruz (23-2-1, 16 KO) taking on Eduardo Ramirez (27-2-3, 12 KO), Abner Mares (31-3-1, 15 KO) returning from a lengthy spell on sidelines to fight Miguel Flores (25-4, 12 KO) and (12-0, 8 KO) facing Edwin De Los Santos (14-1, 13 KO).

The FOX prelim is a battle of undefeated middleweights with Joey Spencer (15-0, 10 KO) meeting Kevin Salgado (14-0-1, 9 KO).

The FS1 prelim features junior featherweight contender Ra'eese Aleem (19-0, 12 KO) meeting Mike Plania (26-1, 13 KO) in what could be one of the best fights on the night.