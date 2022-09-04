[[LIVESTREAMS!!]] INDIA v PAKISTAN Live Asia Cup 2022 Match Live Online 04 September 2022

Asia Cup SUPER-4 LIVE Broadcast: DD Sports plans SPECIAL TELECAST for INDIA vs Pakistan LIVE Broadcast on Sunday: Watch IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming

Asia Cup SUPER-4 LIVE Broadcast – IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming: India skipper Rohit Sharma and the team are now gearing up for upcoming Asia Cup Super-4 matches. Match against Pakistan will be India's first challenge in SUPER-4 of Asia CUP. The India vs Pakistan match will start at 7:30PM and will be Broadcasted LIVE on DD Sports for absolutely free.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2022 Match Live T20, Match Date, Match Time, India Playing XI, Pakistan Playing XI, Squads, Live Streaming In India, Live Telecast In India- When and Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Live In Your Country?

India and Pakistan will square off with each other in their opening game of Asia Cup 2022. The IND vs PAK clash takes place on August 28 (Sunday) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

India is led by Rohit Sharma in Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan is led by Babar Azam in the tournament. Both the teams are in group A in the tournament. Hong Kong is another team in the same pool.

Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will be up against Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup fixture on Sunday. The high-voltage India-Pakistan match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

India, the most successful team in the history of Asia Cup, have been placed in Group A along with Pakistan and Hong Kong. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is all set to make a comeback to international cricket in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had to face a big jolt ahead of the Asia Cup after their pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. In his absence, Pakistan bowling attack will depend a lot on their three pacers- Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Asia Cup 2022 is set to commence on August 27 and many cricket fans are excited for the clash of Asian champions. India vs Pakistan match is one of the most sought-after clashes in the tournament.

The India vs Pakistan match will take place on August 28 (Sunday). Both the Asian rivals will seek to dominate each other during the clash. Last time, both the teams faced each other in T20 World Cup 2021 last year in which Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets.

Both India and Pakistan are part of Group A in Asia Cup 2022. One more qualifier team will join the group later. In the other group B, there are Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. In the tournament’s opening game, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will square off against each other.

India vs Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2022 will take place on August 28 (Sunday). The venue of the encounter is Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST (6 PM local time).

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Squads

Both the teams have announced their squads for the tournament. Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in the tournament. Babar Azam will lead Pakistan. While India will be short of their crucial pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan will also miss pacer Shaheen Afridi in the tournament.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

India vs Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2022 will take place on August 28 (Sunday) at Dubai International Stadium in UAE. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST (6 PM local time).

► In Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, In Australia, In New Zealand, In South Africa, In the USA, In the UK

PTV and Ten Sports will present the live telecast of the match in Pakistan.

In Bangladesh, Gazi TV will telecast the live telecast of the match.

In Afghanistan, Ariana TV will present the live-action of the match.

Fox Sports will present the live action of the match in Australia.

Sky Sports will present the live action of the match in New Zealand.

In South Africa, the SuperSport network will present the live-action of the match.

Willow TV will present the live action of the match in the USA.

In the UK, Sky Sports will present the live action of the match.

In the Middle East

In Middle Eastern regions like UAE, OSN Sports Cricket will present the live action of the match.