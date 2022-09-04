[LIVESTREAMs]^^Bordeaux Begles vs Toulouse Live FREE Live Broadcast free Rugby TV on 04 Sep 2022

Ce dimanche, le Stade Toulousain ira sur la pelouse de l’UBB dans le cadre de la première journée de Top 14. Il y aura du monde sur la pelouse, notamment côté Toulouse. Si Mola est privé de douze joueurs, il pourra compter sur les Tricolores Dupont et Ntamack ou encore Marchand et Jelonch. L’ancien Bordelais Roumat sera titulaire au poste de numéro 8 tandis que l’ex-Lyonnais Barassi débutera au centre. Le stade n’hésite pas à lancer ses recrues. Jaminet sera sur le banc tout comme Retière.

Click Here To Live NOw!!

Click Here To Live NOw!!

Morgan Parra made his debut for new club Stade Français with a 24-18 win over former club Clermont in the opening weekend of Top 14 rugby action on Saturday.

ADVERTISING

After nearly 300 games for Clermont, former France scrum-half Parra begins a fresh chapter with new club Stade Francais who finished just 11th last season.

But it was a discreet start for 33-year-old scrum-half with the 71-times capped France player having an injury scare after 50 minutes after he came down clutching his right knee.

Australian international winger Sefanaia Naivalu touched down for the hosts after 28 minutes with new signing Giovanni Habel Kuffner adding a second after 45 minutes.

Former 14-time Top 14 winners Stade Français showed signs of rustiness despite a successful build-up to the season.

Baptiste Pesenti’s yellow card after 54 minutes allowed Clermont back in the game with two tries from Samuel Ezeala (57th) and hooker Yohan Beheregaray (62nd).

But Stade Francais fly-half Joris Segonds made the difference with fourteen including two late penalties in 72nd and 77th minute.

Stade Français next meet promoted Bayonne who lost 40-25 despite a gutsy performance at three-time European champions Toulon.

Bayonne marked their return to Top 14 with a try after just three minutes from Teiva Jacquelain, the first of three tries, with the hosts scoring five tries.

Racing 92 beat last season’s runners-up Castres 25-19 with three tries, two conversions and two penalties but their coach Laurent Travers was far from happy.

“We need to appreciate the victory in itself because the content of our performance needs to be better,” he said.

Racing however played without their injured France international Gaël Fickou.

Pau grabbed a late 16-14 win in a relentless struggle with visitors Perpignan.

“That is good news,” said Pau coach Sebastien Piqueronies with his side expected to be fighting to avoid relegation.

“But the bad news we scraped a win in a small match and only just.”

Toulouse and their World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont travel to Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday.

Voici la composition probable des deux équipes pour ce match :

Bordeaux-Bègles : Buros – Bielle-Biarrey – Moefana, Lamerat – Tambwe – Holmes – Lucu – Miquel, Diaby, Vergnes Taillefer – Cazeaux, Douglas – Cobilas – Lamothe – Poirot

Toulouse : Ramos – Delibes – Barassi, Guitoune – Lebel – Ntamack – Dupont – Roumat, Placines, Jelonch – Arnold, Brennan – Faumuina – Marchand – Neti

Le match, à suivre en direct sur Canal +, sera arbitré par Marbot.

Vous pouvez aussi retrouver plus d’informations concernant les équipes et effectifs grâce à nos fiches détaillées : Bordeaux-Bègles et Toulouse.

Le match entre Bordelais et Toulousains la saison passée avait été une des meilleures affluences de la saison, avec 32 494 spectateurs présents ce jour-là. Ce dimanche, ce sont donc à nouveau plus de 32 500 personnes qui seront attendues à Chaban-Delmas pour soutenir leur équipe, dans ce choc de la première journée.