[[LIVESTREAMS!!]]IND vs PAK T20 Live: पाकिस्तान ने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी चुनी, यहां पढ़ें दोनों टीमों की प्लेइंग-11

India Vs Pakistan T20Is live streaming Free: How to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup T20I Live on Mobile & TVAsia Cup SUPER-4 LIVE Broadcast – IND vs PAK LIVE Streaming: India skipper Rohit Sharma and the team are now gearing up for upcoming Asia Cup Super-4 matches. Match against Pakistan will be India’s first challenge in SUPER-4 of Asia CUP. The India vs Pakistan match will start at 7:30PM and will be Broadcasted LIVE on DD Sports for absolutely free: Follow India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming & Asia Cup 2022 Live Updates with InsideSport.IN.

IND vs PAK Live Streaming Details- When And Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Live In Your Country? Asia Cup 2022, Match 2. India and Pakistan will square off with each other in their opening game of Asia Cup 2022. The IND vs PAK clash takes place on August 28 (Sunday) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

India is led by Rohit Sharma in Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan is led by Babar Azam in the tournament. Both the teams are in group A in the tournament. Hong Kong is another team in the same pool.

Team India, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will be up against Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup fixture on Sunday. The high-voltage India-Pakistan match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

India, the most successful team in the history of Asia Cup, have been placed in Group A along with Pakistan and Hong Kong. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is all set to make a comeback to international cricket in the Asia Cup.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had to face a big jolt ahead of the Asia Cup after their pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury. In his absence, Pakistan bowling attack will depend a lot on their three pacers- Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

